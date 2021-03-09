CQ mine’s new recycling initiatives raise $1.5k for community groups

Yancoal's Yarrabee Coal Mine raised $1500 through selling scrap equipment, which purchased a new marquee for the Blackwater Junior Golf Club. Pictured: Andrew Hodgson (Yarrabee), Sam Singh (Ausmetals), Grant Heard (Ausmetals), Jason Carsburg (Blackwater Junior Golf), Gemma Carsburg (Blackwater Junior Golf) and Tom Hayes (Yarrabee).

A Blackwater mining business has launched two new recycling initiatives which inject funds directly back into the community.

Yancoal’s Yarrabee Coal Mine recently sold its scrap conveyor belting, which Ausmetals remanufactures into second-life products.

This opportunity raised more than $1500, which funded a much-needed new marquee for the Blackwater Junior Golf Club.

Yarrabee’s workforce are also being more vigilant with recycling aluminum cans and plastic drink bottles at the Blackwater Recycling depot, with all funds raised going to the local school to help purchase equipment and to support disadvantaged students.

Yarrabee Coal operations manager, Cris Shadbolt, said he was proud to be part of the new initiatives which cleaned up the work environment and generated proceeds for the benefit of the local community.

“As a leading organisation and employer in the region, we acknowledge the role we play in educating and promoting waste management and the need to minimise waste generation, as well as to identify beneficial uses for wastes that are generated within the community and by our people,” he said.

“We are pleased to run programs like these.

“They are successful in helping reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, while also raising funds that go straight back into boosting local community groups or schools.

“We are always so happy to see how small donations can make a positive impact to people in our community.”

Blackwater Junior Golf’s Gemma Carsburg said Yarrabee’s continued support caused club membership to increase in numbers this year.

“Yarrabee and Ausmetals’ contributions have been invaluable in assisting our juniors to access and learn golf as a sport,” she said.

“Yarrabee’s continuing support has seen Blackwater Junior Golf’s membership increase to 40 kids this year.

“This is an excellent outcome that shows a ground swelling of support towards kids playing golf within the Blackwater community.

“The new marquee provides much needed shade that can be easily moved or transported to wherever we play.”