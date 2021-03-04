CQ mining town’s only school principal leaves job

A Central Queensland mining town’s one and only school principal has left, with a recruitment process now under way to find another.

Glenden, located about 160km west of Mackay, only has one school.

Glenden State School is a prep to Year 12 campus with a current enrolment of 87 students.

In a statement, a Department of Education spokesman confirmed former principal Karen Warren was no longer in the job.

“The Central Queensland regional office is currently in the process of appointing a new principal at Glenden State School,” the spokesman said.

“An acting principal is currently filling the role while a recruitment and selection process is under way.

“The new incoming principal is expected to start at the school at the beginning of term two this year.

“The new principal will forge important partnerships with parents and the school community to support all students to thrive and succeed.”

