CQ misses out as cold snap set to hit the state

Amber Hooker
| 24th Apr 2017 9:12 AM
Not quite time for Rockhampton to rug up yet as cold snap hits rest of the state.
AS FROST forms across most of the state, Central Queensland will have to wait for temps to drop into the single digits.

A cold snap will hit the south-east towards the end of the week, but local Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Damian Ousley said it's looking like an "average April" for the Rockhampton region.

Though average news should come as good news for the thousands expected to wake at morning's first light for tomorrow's Anzac Day services.

"It's mainly the southern parts of the state will be feeling the cold," Mr Ousley said.

"We are looking at 18-29 degrees tomorrow morning.

"The mean daily max is 28.7 degrees... the overnight minimum is 17.9 degrees.

"So it's an average April day for Anzac Day, not too cold not too cold.

"It should be a cool morning, and quite adequate for the dawn service... getting up to about 20 degrees from 8am to 9am."

Mr Ousley said there was just a 5% chance of rain tomorrow, and slight chance Wednesday, but any falls would be very light.

Temperatures in the Capricornia district are forecast to hover around the high 20s to low 30s for the remainder of the week.

Friday looks to be the day to rug up though, with overnight temperatures dropping to 10 degrees after a sunny 25 degree day.

The Bureau of Meteorology also warn of patchy fog early tomorrow morning.

CAPRICORNIA DISTRICT FORECAST:

Monday: Partly cloudy, patchy shower near the coast in the late morning and afternoon. Max daytime temperature 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Patchy early morning fog, sunny with overnight temperatures between 14-19, daytime reaching 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, 30% chance of afternoon/evening shower. Overnight between 15-18, daytime reaching 30 degrees.

Thursday: mostly sunny, 20% chance of morning shower near coast. Overnight between 13-19 degrees, daytime between 22-28.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bureau of meteorology capricornia cold snap rockhampton weather

Local Partners

