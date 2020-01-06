CQ model makes it to the final round of Australian pageant

FINALIST: Maria Liebenberg will fly to Bali after she was named a finalist for Australian Supermodel of the Year. Picture: Contributed

14-YEAR-OLD Maria Liebenberg could not hold in her excitement when she found out she would be flying to Bali in a few weeks after making the final round of a prestigious nationwide competition.

The Heights College student is now one of 25 finalists who will compete for the title of Australian Super Model of the Year. She will battle it out against 10 other girls in her chosen category, runway and fashion.

Maria, who does modelling through academy Elite Avenue, said she was just in her room scrolling through Instagram when she saw the shocking announcement.

“I just kept refreshing their Instagram page because they were posting the finalists one by one every hour,” she said.

“It was daunting waiting to find out whether I had made it.

“I just kept refreshing it and I saw my name pop up.

“I ran downstairs shouting at Mum to check her ­Instagram. She was so excited.”

Maria’s audition was held on December 27, 2019, in Brisbane and included catwalks, photoshoots and an interview. She said she was very proud of how it all went.

“All the girls there were drop dead gorgeous,” she said.

“I was definitely nervous because they were all more experienced. It is harder to get that experience in Rockhampton compared to bigger cities like Brisbane.

“But I had a lot of fun. All the girls were super nice, and we all became friends.

“I was very proud of myself.”

Maria said the highlight of the audition was meeting all the contestants and hearing about their different modelling experiences.

On the other hand, she said the most nerve-wracking part of the audition process was the interview.

“These were people I had never met before, I had only seen them on Instagram, and they asked some pretty personal questions,” she said.

“It was hard to answer their questions on a personal level, but I tried my best.”

Before she flies to Bali for the finals, which are held from January 24 to February 3, she said she had a lot of training to do.

“I am going to do some more catwalk and photography training, but it’s just a waiting game now,” she said.

“I am also trying to stay healthy, which is hard because I love lollies.

“I am going to give it my all and try as I hard as I can, but if I don’t win it’s okay ­because I get to go to Bali with some friends and have fun. It’s a win-win.”

Australian Super Model of the Year is a fashion focused beauty pageant that aims to represent women (and men) of diverse ethnicities and cultures.