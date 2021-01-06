CQ mother breaches DV order hours after being granted bail

Mere hours after being granted bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5, a Rockhampton mother allegedly breached a domestic violence order by attending the victims address and assaulting him.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 6 for the second time this week.

She was charged with one count each of evasion offence, contravention of a domestic violence order, commit public nuisance and common assault (domestic violence offence).

Defence lawyer Ignus Schoeman said his client was in a very difficult position, having been before the court on the previous day.

However, Mr Schoeman argued his client would be at risk of serving more time on remand than what would be ordered by the court, given she was intending to contest a number of the charges.

He offered the court a number of conditions his client would be willing to abide by, including a residential condition, no contact condition, reporting condition and no alcohol condition.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes objected to bail being granted to the defendant.

Sgt Janes said bail was granted to the defendant in court on the previous day with conditions like those presented by Mr Schoeman for a number of offences, including one breach of bail conditions and two breaches of domestic violence.

He said after being released on bail, the defendant allegedly attended the address of the victim, which she was prohibited from doing.

He said the victim entered the home, noticed two empty wine bottles on the kitchen counter and allegedly saw the defendant standing in his bedroom.

He said the defendant allegedly told the victim she had a weapon and to get on his knees.

He said it did not appear she possessed a weapon but still allegedly made the threat.

He said she then allegedly grabbed the victim by the arm, attempting to dislodge his phone, before wrapping her arms around his shoulders in an attempt to drag him to the ground.

He said she then left the address in a car and refused to stop for police.

The court heard CCTV footage was available for the alleged offending.

Sgt Janes said based on what allegedly occurred on January 5, the defendant presented an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and was facing a prison sentence.

Magistrate Jason Schubert denied granting the defendant bail.

She was remanded in custody with her matters adjourned to February 17 for a hearing mention.

