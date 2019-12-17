CQ motocross star to join Yamaha Racing

MOTOCROSS: Levi Rogers has received an early Christmas present, invited to join Yamalube Yamaha Racing in 2020.

The Blackwater teen will step up to the MXD class (under-19) after competing with Yamaha Junior Racing for the past six years.

It’s a glowing endorsement of his form, which saw him finish runner-up in the 125cc 15 years class at the 2019 Australian Junior Championships.

“This is really exciting, and it’s a great opportunity for me,” said Rogers, who is a member of the Rockhampton Motocross Club.

Ty Soutter at the weekend coaching clinic at Six Mile Raceway. Picture: JANN HOULEY

“I’ve been wanting to be a part of that team since I joined Yamaha back in 2014 and to do it now is pretty good.

“It all changes next year and I’ll be racing in a whole new environment.

“I’ll do all the rounds in the under-19 class at the MX Nationals and some other races that the team wants me to do as well.”

Rogers is now working hard to be in peak physical condition for the opening round of the nationals in Traralgon on February 22.

He said he could not wait to take the next step in his promising career and was focused on fine-tuning every aspect of his performance, both on and off the bike.

Navrin Grothes in action at the weekend coaching clinic with Todd Waters and Ben Schodel. Picture: JANN HOULEY

Rogers started riding when he was four and as soon he realised he could make a career out of racing motocross, that’s what he wanted to do.

The 16-year-old is determined to leave no stone unturned as he chases his dream.

He was among 20 riders who took part in a two-day coaching clinic with pro riders Todd Waters and Ben Schodel at Six Mile Raceway at the weekend.

A number of the participants travelled for the clinic, keen to get some time on the Rockhampton track which will be the venue for the Australian Junior Championships in July next year.

Todd Waters: “I’m stoked that everyone’s getting behind us.” Picture: JANN HOULEY

Waters and Schodel are running coaching clinics along the east coast.

Waters, a national motocross champion, has been riding professionally for 15 years.

He said the clinics were a way to give back to the sport he loves but also gave him the chance to analyse his own technique.

“I’m stoked that everyone’s getting behind us and, most importantly, they’re learning something,” he said..

“Because I’m looking at their riding and trying to make them better I really step back and look at myself in the mirror and work on some stuff as well.”