CQ motorsport president shares thoughts on council’s plan

L-R Mayor Margaret Strelow and President of the CQ Motor Sporting Club, Craig Jervis and Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke discuss the proposed supercar track layout in 2018.

MOTORSPORT enthusiast Craig Jervis has criticised Rockhampton Region Council’s Motorsports Precinct Master Club citing local motorsports clubs need to be included.

The Morning Bulletin published a story last Saturday, May 16, featuring information from the tender documents which had been released this month.

The documents revealed a site has been preferred by council and is 15km south of Rockhampton.

It also stated the precinct would include a speedway, for cars and bikes, along with motocross, 4WD track, driver school, rally track and touring car and drift track.

Central Queensland Motor Sporting Inc Club President Craig Jarvis sent his thoughts as a letter to the editor.

As most will know Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club and myself have been working and pushing forward with all forms of government since 2010 to get a motor sport precinct built here in Rockhampton region.

Also involved with RRC regarding Supercar bid.

I have had the Rockhampton Regional Council tender Motorsport Precinct documents since they were printed in TMB a few weeks ago.

What is annoying that not a local motorsport representative was asked to help with identifying the correct piece of land to suit all.

I have stated over many letters and interviews that we need this to happen, and we need to build a complex that is unique and to do this you need input from local clubs to gauge what is needed, because each Motorsport club is unique, the tracks are unique, but in some cases these clubs can utilise some parts of each track to make it the best precinct around.

Townsville Council has done this, in helping the Driveit complex come to life, they talked to all clubs in the region and they all came together and worked together to create Driveit.

It was a team effort.

Now each club has their unique piece of land to create a world class complex.

Well done Townsville team, I/We all look forward to racing up there in the future.

So this brings me to our site that RRC has chosen its stated in the documents the land is relatively flat with one per cent to three per cent cross fall.

Yes speedway need a flat surface to build their oval banked track

No contact make to discuss what’s needed, motocross needs flat to hilly ground no contact to discuss what’s needed, 4WD needs hilly/ creek country no contact to discuss what’s needed. Driver school training would use the touring car track but this track needs to be originating ground to give the drivers a challenge we need to be unique, no contact to discuss wants needed.

Drag strip runs actually uphill slightly again no contact to discuss what’s needed.

Rally track again no contact what’s needed and I don’t think RRC knows what a rally track is to be asking that we include a rally track.

Also no mention of kart racetrack.

This is a Motorsport Precinct Motorsport for all.

I for one knows what confidentiality means as stated before I was involved with the RRC bid for Supercars, in all RRC meetings to discuss the bid we were told that it is highly important this stays confidential, which was keep under wraps for many weeks until a state election was called – what happened to confidentiality.

So I for one don’t see why club representatives weren’t involved to the selection process.

If RRC goes ahead with this selected land, I will support and work with what we are given. But I always wonder what if.

Anyway I hope the tender goes to local born engineering/ design company.

So motorsport teams and fans get behind and push your local RRC councillor to make changes so this is for all not one.

Talk to your local state member and get there support cause to make any of this to happen we need their funding,

Be like me I have them all on speed dial, I ring and talk motorsport each month with our representatives.

MOTORSPORT MATTERS

Craig Jarvis