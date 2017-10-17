CQ MP takes bold euthanasia push to parliament

Member for Mirani MP Jim Pearce says he is "over” going to nursing homes seeing respected elderly citizens suffer and being left to fade and die.

WITH the Queensland state election looming, a Central Queensland Labor MP has committed to backing the introduction of Legislation to the Parliament offering options to the terminally ill rather than just waiting for illness to kill them.

Member for Mirani Jim Pearce said he was "over” going to nursing homes, seeing respected elderly citizens suffering and being left to fade and die.

"Old age, cancer and dementia affected residents are being kept alive through quality care and medications - that needs to be respected if that is what they want,” Mr Pearce said.

"I commend and thank all the staff and medical practitioners for the outstanding work they do, but palliative care nurses have told me that 'even with optimal care we cannot relieve all the suffering'.”

These nurses are the ones who dispense the pain relief and interact with the elderly and the ill.

"The nurses always discuss the subject of being able to die with dignity, with respect and in a way that is compelling,” Mr Pearce said

"In reality I see myself in a world - a medical world, where medical professionals everyday are making life and death decisions.

"It's time for the Parliament of Queensland to consider appropriate legislation for all of those suffering unbearably with no hope of relief - to make a decision of choice to access a medically assisted quick, peaceful and dignified death.”

He said there would be sections of the community who would oppose his agenda by using scaremongering and suggestions that it would open the floodgates for nurses and doctors to murder sick and dying people.

"As an MP I respect their position - however I ask that they respect the right of the sick and elderly to be able to access a legal choice of being left to die over time or to go when and how they choose,” Mr Pearce said.

"For me it makes common sense. A respectful and decent way to end my time on this earth - no person or multiple gatherings of people have a right to deny me that choice.”