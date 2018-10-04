CQ MPs urge stand against sexual violence

LOCAL MPs Brittany Lauga and Barry O'Rourke are urging the community to step out and support Sexual Violence Awareness Month with two major events to be held in Rockhampton.

The Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Mrs Lauga said October was the month when people could show their support to victims of sexual violence and to raise awareness of the issue to help prevent it.

She said the Women's Health Centre in Rockhampton was hosting two key events this month:

A Reclaim the Night event, 6.30pm-8.30pm on October 26, and

A special film screening of The Light of the Moon at 6.30pm on October 18 at Event Cinemas.

"Central Queenslanders need to take a strong stand against sexual violence,” she said.

"The only way we are going to make a difference to the rate of sexual violence is if men and women call out sexual violence and collectively say that we will not allow this behaviour in our community.”

The Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said Sexual Violence Awareness Month was an opportunity "for all of us to show support for victims and survivors and to stand together against all forms of sexual violence”.

"This year the theme is #RespectMeToo and we need as many Queenslanders as possible to spread the message and to take a stand against sexual violence in all its forms, whether it be sexual harassment, image-based abuse, or sexual assault and rape,” he said.

"I want to recognise the work of sexual assault and women's services across Queensland whose tireless efforts have, and continue to, focus attention on this important issue.

"Sexual violence can affect anyone in our community, regardless of their age or gender.

"However, we know that women and girls carry the largest burden, with one in five women in Australia sadly having been the victim of sexual violence since the age of 15.

"We want all victims to know they are not alone, and that we hear them and support them.”

Mrs Lauga also reiterated the Government's commitment to develop a dedicated Queensland sexual violence framework.