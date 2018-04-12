CQ Mudsportz' first competition kicks into gear

FULL NOISE: Jordan Monks competing in the CQ Mudsportz twin track mud racing event at Kabra last year

MUDSPORTS: This weekend, drivers from across Central Queensland are getting down and dirty in the year's first CQ Mudsportz competition.

Cars from Sarina, Mackay, Jericho and Gladstone will be travelling to the Beef Capital to race "about 12 local members” including a number of junior riders who are competing for their second time.

With the ages ranging from 10 to 70, the sport has something for every age.

"It's a very safe environment and a very good opportunity for families to come and get involved,” CQ Mudsportz president Marlene Granshaw.

"You don't have to spend a lot of money to get involved.

"It's family friendly and good entertainment. You may even get covered in mud.”

The day itself will consist of a driver going around two figure eight tracks and swapping over and competing against another driver.

"It's considered a heat for those two cars and that continues throughout the night,” Granshaw said.

"It's the drags to begin with and then they do the twin track.

"They go out there and compete against each other for time.”

There are trophies available for each class in the drags and the twin tracks.

Besides being a fast-paced, fun sport, mud racing also provides children with valuable driving skills that will make them more skilled, confident and adept drivers in the future.

Many drivers also branch out to other motor sports including speedway.

"Some drivers race at speedway as well,” Granshaw said.

"Apart from Sarina, as far as the twin track goes, there are very few clubs that actually race like we do.

"We have interest from drivers up in Darwin and from down in Victoria.

"We're hoping to run the Australian titles here next year and that will probably bring a lot of drivers here.”

The last time Rockhampton hosted the titles was around 15 years ago, and with the club receiving funding to upgrade their facilities, there could be a high chance of seeing more of the muddy sport.