CQ multicultural festivals receive funding boost

Theresa Stanke, Yngli Zhang, Dheepa Arumuga and Bing Xiong from CQ’s Multicultural Association prepare for taste of the World at the Showgrounds in 2019. Picture: Jann Houley

Theresa Stanke, Yngli Zhang, Dheepa Arumuga and Bing Xiong from CQ’s Multicultural Association prepare for taste of the World at the Showgrounds in 2019. Picture: Jann Houley

SEVEN Central Queensland multicultural festivals have received a boost thanks to the Queensland government’s Celebrating Multicultural Queensland program.

The CQ Rohingya Community, the Indian Association of CQ, the Islamic Society of Central Queensland, the Rockhampton Regional Council, the CQ African Association and the CQ Multicultural Association are among a record-breaking 211 multicultural events to be celebrated across Queensland in 2021 after sharing in $75,000 grants from the program.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the celebrations had become important fixtures on the social calendar of communities across Central Queensland.

“They are not only great fun with vibrant colour, music, performances and food, but they also play an important role in strengthening cross-cultural understanding and inclusion,” Ms Lauga said.

Brittany Lauga celebrating at the multicultural festival. Picture: Contributed

She said the groups would host the Eid al Fitr Festival (Feast of Breaking the Fast), the Africa Day Celebration, the Taste of the World Celebration, the Rockhampton Cultural Festival, the Rockhampton Moon Festival, National Mosque Open Day and the Diwali Milan, potentially attracting more than 100,000 festive goers.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the Rockhampton Moon Festival was an annual event that marked and celebrated contributions of Chinese migrants to Rockhampton.

Mr O’Rourke said the 2020 event would have celebrated more than 160 years of Chinese settlement in the region and would showcase a variety of Chinese traditions and customs.

He said unfortunately, most multicultural events had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But under COVID Safe measures, successful staging of multicultural events in 2021 would further help Queensland unite and recover.