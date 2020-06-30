Menu
Alesha Fay Fleming faced Emerald Magistrates Court on June 30.
CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

Kristen Booth
30th Jun 2020 1:35 PM
A MUM, who was caught drug driving on two separate occasions, told the court she was going through a “rough patch” at the time.

Alesha Fay Fleming pleaded guilty to two counts of driving with relevant drugs in her saliva at Emerald Magistrates Court today.

On February 10, Fleming was intercepted by police about 8.45am on Ruby Street, Emerald, where she admitted to using relevant drugs. Further tests revealed she had cannabis and methylamphetamine in her saliva, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp told the court Fleming was later intercepted on February 22 on Egerton Street where she again admitted to using relevant drugs and tests revealed the same drugs in her saliva. Police suspended her licence immediately.

Fleming told the court she had since taken steps to stop using drugs and would also seek professional help.

She was fined $1000 and disqualified from holding a licence for a total of 12 months. The conviction was recorded.

