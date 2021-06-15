CQ mum forcibly tries to take child from his father

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO

A Rockhampton mother placed her young child in danger twice by trying to physically take him out his biological father’s hands.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Melissa Campbell said police were called to an address in Rockhampton regarding an unrelated matter about 10.30am on June 4.

Sergeant Campbell said the victim was present at the address and heard the defendant causing a disturbance when dealing with police and told the defendant he was leaving the house with his child, as he was the biological father.

She said the defendant became verbally aggressive towards the victim and said, “If you leave with my child, I am going to kill myself”.

She said the victim had the child in his hands and was on the front stairs of the house when the defendant grabbed the child around the shoulder and neck area and started to pull the child away from the victim.

She said police intervened and the victim left with the child.

The court heard that same day police were called to another address in relation to a physical fight over a child.

Sergeant Campbell said upon arrival, police found the defendant across the road with a child and the victim at the football fields with another child and witnesses.

She said the victim told police the defendant found out he was at the park watching the child’s family play football.

She said the defendant drove to the park, approached the victim, and demanded that he return the other child to her, to which he responded ‘no’ and told her to go away.

She said the defendant then launched herself at the victim and grabbed the child around the shoulder and neck area and started to pull the child away from the victim until they were separated by witnesses and bystanders.

The court heard the defendant was ultimately placed under arrest.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said regarding the first incident, her client had woken up when the victim told her he was taking the child, who was being breastfed.

“She reacted and accepts her actions placed the child in some danger,” Ms Madden said.

She said regarding the second incident, the victim had sent her client a text message telling her where he was and to feed the child.

She said when her client arrived, the victim told her to go away and she overreacted.

The defendant was ordered to probation for 12 months with criminal convictions recorded.