CQ mum had child in the car while breaking the law

TAMARA Vicky Flanders had her seven-year-old in the car when she was caught driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle while she was disqualified from driving.

Flanders, 28, pleaded guilty to the offending in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police intercepted Flanders, a repeat unlicensed driver, driving in Winton at 2.30pm on March 18.

This was a month after she had been disqualified for three months in the Blackwater Magistrates Court.

She initially told police she had a learner's licence but eventually admitted she knew she had been disqualified from driving.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Flanders was struggling financially at the time because of a large electricity bill, moving house and lack of family support in the area and was unable to afford to pay the car registration.

The single mother had emergent reason for driving and has since relocated to Rockhampton where she has support.

Flanders was ordered to pay $1200 fines and disqualified from driving for a further two years and three months.