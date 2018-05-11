Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

CQ mum had child in the car while breaking the law

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
11th May 2018 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAMARA Vicky Flanders had her seven-year-old in the car when she was caught driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle while she was disqualified from driving.

Flanders, 28, pleaded guilty to the offending in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police intercepted Flanders, a repeat unlicensed driver, driving in Winton at 2.30pm on March 18.

This was a month after she had been disqualified for three months in the Blackwater Magistrates Court.

She initially told police she had a learner's licence but eventually admitted she knew she had been disqualified from driving.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Flanders was struggling financially at the time because of a large electricity bill, moving house and lack of family support in the area and was unable to afford to pay the car registration.

The single mother had emergent reason for driving and has since relocated to Rockhampton where she has support.

Flanders was ordered to pay $1200 fines and disqualified from driving for a further two years and three months.

blackwater rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt unlicensed driving
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'We heard explosions': Fire engulfs Rocky home

    'We heard explosions': Fire engulfs Rocky home

    News VIDEO: Firefighters tell two people were inside when the blaze ignited.

    • 11th May 2018 7:44 AM
    State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

    premium_icon State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

    Politics They've committed $25M, now they want the feds to chip in.

    Blackwater graziers' record-breaking grand championship win

    Blackwater graziers' record-breaking grand championship win

    Community AFTER half a century of breeding and this family has made history

    CQ fishing: What's biting and where this weekend

    premium_icon CQ fishing: What's biting and where this weekend

    Fishing Scotty Lynch says local comp worthy of number-one ranking

    Local Partners