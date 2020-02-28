CQ mum proves it’s never too late to pursue a new career

CLINICAL PLACEMENT: Ben Coxon, Karen Smyth, Wenonah Barber, Leanne Eason, Belle Keen, Melissa Cameron (dark blue shirt), Aly Benjamin, Jennifer Holman and Kirstie Faulkner. Picture taken during Mrs Cameron’s recent clinical placement with the Rockhampton Hospital Rehabilitation Unit.

CLINICAL PLACEMENT: Ben Coxon, Karen Smyth, Wenonah Barber, Leanne Eason, Belle Keen, Melissa Cameron (dark blue shirt), Aly Benjamin, Jennifer Holman and Kirstie Faulkner. Picture taken during Mrs Cameron’s recent clinical placement with the Rockhampton Hospital Rehabilitation Unit.

GRACEMERE mum Melissa Cameron is excited to get out from behind the desk and get hands on to help rehab clients regain their mobility.

Mrs Cameron used to have a desk job working in rehab roles relating to case management, insurance and financial arrangements.

Now that her kids are getting older, the mother of six said she wanted to focus on returning to the rehabilitation workforce in a hospital setting, where she could be face-to-face with her clients.

“I’m keen to help people who are injured or ill more directly in a one-to-one capacity and help them walk or move again,” she said.

“Previously, I’ve only been able to let them know if their claim has been funded or not.”

In 2003, Mrs Cameron started a traineeship at a worker’s compensation company in Victoria. She then went on to work there for five years before transferring to the Transport Accident Commission.

In 2017, the 36 year old moved to Gracemere where, for the first time in her life, she stepped away from work to be a stay at home mum and care for her youngest son, who is now three. She is now ready to get back into the workforce and “make a difference”.

Looking back, Mrs Cameron said there was a lot of great things about the work she did, but also “a lot of red tape”.

“There were a lot of times where you wish you could do more to help but had your hands tied because of legislation,” she said.

“It made me consider that I could do more face-to-face with those who were injured or ill and needed help, as opposed to sitting behind a desk pushing paper.

“I thought if I were able to deal with these people one-on-one in a rehab setting, I could make the most impact that’s beneficial to them and their lives.”

To help achieve her goal, Mrs Cameron chose to study CQUniversity’s Bachelor of Allied Health, because much of it could be completed online from home.

As a bonus, the first year of the degree included a Certificate III in Allied Health ­Assistance. This qualification has enabled her to seek work as an Allied Health Assistant while completing her degree.

“I really enjoyed my recent clinical placement with the Rockhampton Hospital Rehabilitation Unit, who provided a great hands-on learning experience with a wide variety of rehab patients,” she said.

“I was able to see how the rehab multidisciplinary team members work together to help patients achieve their goals.

“It was inspiring to see how the hard work of the patients paid off and I was amazed by the gains they made in partnership with their rehab team.

“I felt like I was doing something that mattered. I was able to help people and make a difference.”

Mrs Cameron said she would like to work in the Rehabilitation Unit at Rockhampton Hospital once she had completed her studies.

Her advice to others considering a new line of work later in their life was to “do it”.

“I am really glad that I did this,” she said.

“It is really easy to get stuck in what’s familiar and not take any risks. But if you always do the same thing you are always going to get the same result. You must take risks to better yourself and progress.

“I have put myself out of my comfort zone, tried something new and I am enjoying it.”