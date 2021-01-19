CQ mum ‘was helping friend quit’ drug addiction

Amanda Joy Perks pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possess dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes that had been used. FILE PHOTO.

Amanda Joy Perks pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possess dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes that had been used. FILE PHOTO.

A full-time mum claims she was helping a friend quit their drug addiction when she was caught in possession of methamphetamine, after police raided her home in December.

Amanda Joy Perks, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count each of possess dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police executed a search warrant at a home in Rockhampton on December 22, 2020 and found a clip-seal bag containing 0.4g of meth.

Sgt Dalton said police found a container which had a further three more clip-seal bags of meth.

He said police also found a set of digital scales and number of clip-seal bags.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client, who was a mother of five children, claimed she did not dabble with drugs nor was she a drug user.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said her client claimed she was assisting a friend, trying to help them quit their drug addiction.

“She was three days into doing that her house was raided,” she said.

“It is quite a unique situation where we have a lady before the court for trying to assist others in the community trying to get them clean.”

Magistrate Jason Schubert was not convinced by Perks’ claim she was not a drug user.

“The submission you are not a drug user seems to be rather unlikely when one considers all the factors before the court, including your previous history and possession of methamphetamine charge was accompanied by a possession of clip-seal bags and electronic scales charge,” he said.

Perks was placed on nine months’ probation with criminal convictions recorded.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Woman bloodies her hand after punching shop window

Man in court after being told to leave The Goat

Police find 430g of marijuana inside family home