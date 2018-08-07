CQ mum's stressful birthing experience away from home
TWO months ago, Jessica Weimar gave birth to her second son, Patrick.
But it wasn't in her local community of Theodore.
It was 200km away in Rockhampton.
Ms Weimar was unable to give birth in Theodore due to the town's closed maternity service and had to spend two weeks prior to her son's birth away from home.
She had to call on a lot of help from family.
Both her parents and her in-laws travelled from Mackay and Brisbane to take turns staying with Ms Weimar and her older daughter, two-and-a-half year-old Harriet, in rental accommodation.
Her husband is a police officer in Theodore and was not able to come immediately.
"I was anxious he wasn't going to make it in time," Ms Weimar said.
"With my first baby I was overdue, but when she came she was very quick.
"I thought if I would go into labour there is a chance he might not make it.
"There is also the stress of him driving in a rush to get there and accidents happen.
"And it just meant both sets of parents had to come and help."
Given the opportunity, Ms Weimar would not have hesitated at giving birth in Theodore.
"I would have easily come here because it would have meant I could have spent longer with my husband," she said.
"I trust my doctor Adele Love, Dr Chater and the midwives here."
Ms Weimar moved to the regional town in November 2016.
When they moved, the couple were both under the impression maternity services were possible.
"We moved here thinking we could have a baby here," she said.
Despite this, Ms Weimar loves the community and passion they have in supporting each other.
"It is amazing, we are only new to the community but it is just overwhelming, it is so great," she said.
"There are so many young families here and it shows small communities aren't dead.
"We are happy to live in rural towns, we love living here."