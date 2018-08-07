CQ mum's stressful birthing experience away from home

BABY BLUES: Theodore mother Jessica Weimar had to travel to Rockhampton to give birth.

BABY BLUES: Theodore mother Jessica Weimar had to travel to Rockhampton to give birth. Vanessa Jarrett

TWO months ago, Jessica Weimar gave birth to her second son, Patrick.

But it wasn't in her local community of Theodore.

It was 200km away in Rockhampton.

Ms Weimar was unable to give birth in Theodore due to the town's closed maternity service and had to spend two weeks prior to her son's birth away from home.

She had to call on a lot of help from family.

Both her parents and her in-laws travelled from Mackay and Brisbane to take turns staying with Ms Weimar and her older daughter, two-and-a-half year-old Harriet, in rental accommodation.

Local Theodore mums Leah Hewitt, Jess Weimar and Bronwyn Brunton, protesting against the decision to close down the birthing services in town. Coulton's Country

Her husband is a police officer in Theodore and was not able to come immediately.

"I was anxious he wasn't going to make it in time," Ms Weimar said.

Theodore Maternity Services Rally: Locals walked through the streets of Theodore chanting "we want choices" on their way to the Theodore Hospital to protest the decision to cut maternity services.

"With my first baby I was overdue, but when she came she was very quick.

"I thought if I would go into labour there is a chance he might not make it.

Signs and displays residents in the community have put up as you drive into Theodore. Vanessa Jarrett

"There is also the stress of him driving in a rush to get there and accidents happen.

"And it just meant both sets of parents had to come and help."

Residents have added signs and displays in the town to raise the plight of the town's maternity service. Vanessa Jarrett

Given the opportunity, Ms Weimar would not have hesitated at giving birth in Theodore.

"I would have easily come here because it would have meant I could have spent longer with my husband," she said.

"I trust my doctor Adele Love, Dr Chater and the midwives here."

Theodore Maternity Services Protest: Passionate residents of Theodore were out in force on Tuesday to protest the closure of the hospital's birthing suite.

Ms Weimar moved to the regional town in November 2016.

When they moved, the couple were both under the impression maternity services were possible.

"We moved here thinking we could have a baby here," she said.

Theodore's main street became centre stage for more than one hundred and fifty locals as they chanted passionately, "We want choices, hear our voices". The rally was held on Tuesday morning to protest against the Queensland Health's decision to close the town's maternity services. Coulton's Country

Despite this, Ms Weimar loves the community and passion they have in supporting each other.

"It is amazing, we are only new to the community but it is just overwhelming, it is so great," she said.

"There are so many young families here and it shows small communities aren't dead.

"We are happy to live in rural towns, we love living here."