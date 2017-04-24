29°
News

CQ mum's warning after boy falls out second-storey window

Andrew Thorpe
| 24th Apr 2017 4:10 PM
6-year-old Garnet Sharpley is very lucky to not be too badly hurt after falling from an upstairs window.
6-year-old Garnet Sharpley is very lucky to not be too badly hurt after falling from an upstairs window. Mike Richards GLA230417FALL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

>>EARLIER: 6-yer-old boy hospitalised after fall from second-storey window

GARNET Sharpley is lucky to have escaped serious injury after falling two and a half metres from a second-storey window at his home on Saturday morning.

The bright and bubbly six-year-old was rushed to Gladstone Hospital just after midday following the fall but was released yesterday morning after doctors found no serious injuries.

"He still has lower back pain - he can't jump or anything because if he puts pressure on to his backbone it hurts," mum Cassie Ramsey said.

"It's definitely a miracle that nothing more serious was injured... the doctors were really surprised.

"He actually just wanted to stay in hospital - he loved the playroom."

Garnet fell from the window after a flyscreen he was leaning on gave way.

 

6-year-old Garnet Sharpley is very lucky to not be too badly hurt after falling from an upstairs window.
6-year-old Garnet Sharpley is very lucky to not be too badly hurt after falling from an upstairs window. Mike Richards GLA230417FALL

"He went to say hello to his friend who lives behind us, he's leant against the flyscreen and he's just gone out the window," Cassie said.

"I was in the lounge room and his little sister came out and told me he was outside... I found it really weird because I lock my doors. Then it twigged he must have fallen out."

Cassie ran outside to find Garnet lying on the ground.

"I carried him inside and told him to lay still on the couch," she said.

"He didn't brace himself so that's why there were no broken arms."

Cassie said anyone still using older-style flyscreens held in place with rubber cord should upgrade to the newer style of security screens, especially if they had children.

"I'm definitely going to get a new secure one, the (metal) ones that are screwed into the window," she said.

"And he won't be climbing up or leaning on it any more... he's definitely learnt his lesson.

"I'm just grateful it wasn't worse. I'm not too sure if I'm going to send him to school tomorrow!"

LOOKING BACK | Child safety

>> CCTV: More children falling between trains and platforms

>> WATCH: Horror as toddler climbs out apartment window

>> Toddler 'stable but serious' after falling six metres

Preventing falls from windows and balconies

Accidental falls account for 46% of injury hospitalisations for children aged between 5 and 14, according to a 2012 study by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

They account for 42% of injury hospitalistions for children aged between 0 and 4, making it the leading cause of hospitalisation for both age brackets.

To prevent children falling from windows, The Children's Hospital at Westmead recommends:

  • All windows above the ground floor to be opened no more than 12.5cm
  • All windows have locks or latches fitted to stop those windows opening further
  • Beds and other furniture are kept away from windows so children cannot climb up to them
  • Parents do not rely on flyscreens to prevent a child from falling out of a window.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  child fall child safety flyscreen window fall

EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $1.5 million fun park project about to begin

EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $1.5 million fun park project about to...

CONSTRUCTION of the project is expected to be finished by Christmas.

BREAKING: Three women fall down 'gully' in crash near Rocky

ON SCENE: Paramedics are treating two patients at a crash scene on the Bruce Hwy.

A PERSON has been "ejected" from a vehicle on the Bruce Hwy.

Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

BARGAIN: Rockhampton's cheapest houses, all under $140,000.

YOU won’t find a cheaper home than these 10 properties in Rocky.

Rocky worker's life goes horribly wrong after ordeal

WORKER without a job or his wife after near-death accident.

Local Partners

ANZAC DAY: Everything Rocky residents need to know

Everything you need to know about ANZAC Day in CQ

EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $1.5 million fun park project about to begin

Rockhampton Regional Council has released design plans for the Cedric Archer Park's new $1.5 million water play area.

CONSTRUCTION of the project is expected to be finished by Christmas.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

ACTRESS Amber Heard’s billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk has finally been spotted out and about in on the Gold Coast.

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

Dave Hughes skewered the A-list in his opening monologue

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

STYLISHLY LIFTED AND READY FOR YOU

340 Rhodes Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $255,000

This partly RENOVATED Queenslander has all the makings of a SOLID Family home, with a GREAT YARD! - With a SPACIOUS open plan layout - showcasing a big yard ...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $238,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $549,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

MODERN FAMILY GEM - PRICED RIGHT!!

19 Bruce Hiskins Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

If you’re looking for a savvy design that is MODERN and representing GREAT VALUE check out this GREAT home at 19 Bruce Hiskins! - Stunning interior with GREAT...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

A Rare Offering In FRENCHVILLE!

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

BEAUTIFULLY designed Australian MODERNIST home, located in a secluded area in FRENCHVILLE. Remarkably different! Be Quick! - Designed with a difference in mind...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps ...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR PATIO - Wonderfully presented this LARGE roomy...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $475,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $252,500

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

BARGAIN: Rockhampton's cheapest houses, all under $140,000.

YOU won’t find a cheaper home than these 10 properties in Rocky.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!