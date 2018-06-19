CQ music festival to unearth local talent

GREAT SHOWCASE: Dee Home Grown Festival coordinator Heike Steinberger is thrilled to bring the first event as part of the Lively Morgan Street events through Advance Rockhampton.

A BRAND new music festival is bringing talents in the region to the forefront.

Mount Morgan's Dee Home Grown Festival will be hosting an array of back-to-back musical performances, demonstrations, and other workshops in the town's CBD.

Local duo, Innocent Eve, will headline a great variety of musical acts from across the region with musicians from Mount Morgan, Gracemere, and Rockhampton taking to the stage in Morgan St.

Innocent Eve will be performing at the festival on Sunday. Contributed

Festival coordinator Heike Steinberger said the event was a great opportunity for the town to shine and hoped the festival would continue in the future.

Having grown up in the historic mining town, Ms Steinberger knows the depth of talent in her backyard and how important it is to showcase each act's individuality.

Ms Steinberger said businesses in Mount Morgan's CBD will be extending their opening hours on the day.

Mount Morgan's CBD will play host to the first Dee Home Grown Festival on Sunday. Allan Reinikka ROK230218astreets

Some stores in Morgan St are set to open specifically to cater for attendees of the long-awaited event.

Ms Steinberger said Mount Morgan Promotion and Development Inc, for which she is an executive member, had planned the event for some time.

Various demonstrations will be held throughout the day, which includes a cake decorating display from 11.30am- 12.30pm.

Between 11am and noon there will be a beginner's photography workshop called Postcard Perfect.

The Mount Morgan Men's Shed stall will host woodwork demonstrations from 1-2pm.

Art and craft enthusiasts can take advantage of the Ansley McMahon art workshop from 1-3pm.

Rock painting will be held for the duration of the festival between 10am-4pm.

If dancing is more your style, then head to the folk dancing workshops which Capricornia Dance Exchange will be hosting between 1.30-3pm.

Mount Morgan hairdresser Mane Street Hair Studio will also have a stall and will be offering glitter hair braids.

Face painting and lots of fun children's activities will also be on offer at the free event.