Students from across the region will take part in an intensive music-making program at Mackay.
CQ music students collaborate with state renowned conductors

Kristen Booth
28th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
YOUNG musicians from four Central Queensland schools are improving their skills with the help of two respected Queensland conductors.

Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University, in partnership with Mackay North State High School, is bringing together 114 young musicians, from 23 schools, for an intensive music-making program during the eighth annual State Honours Ensemble Program Middle School – Mackay.

Year five to Year nine students from Clermont State High School, Dysart State High School, Moranbah East State School and Moranbah State High School are participating in the program that runs from today to Sunday, August 30.

Presented by Open Conservatorium, SHEP Middle School – Mackay gives nominated wind, brass, percussion and string students the unique opportunity to collaborate with two respected Queensland Conductors.

Queensland conductors Jeanette Douglas (Wind Ensemble) and Mark Sullivan (String Ensemble) will lead the ensembles in Mackay.

