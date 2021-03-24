CQ musician receives funding to hold workshops

Brad Butcher has been approved to receive funding to run song writing workshops in conjunction with The Village Festival. Picture: Contributed

Brad Butcher has been approved to receive funding to run song writing workshops in conjunction with The Village Festival. Picture: Contributed

Country music singer-songwriter Brad Butcher will receive $3764 to run song writing workshops in conjunction with The Village Festival.

The Central Queensland based musician is one of five applicants who have been approved to receive funding under Round Two of the 2020/2021 Regional Arts Development Fund.

Blue Eagle Productions was approved $7673 for the local film production of CURLEW, Rockhampton Woodworkers Guild was approved $2600 for an international wood turner for workshops, Capricorn Coast Gospel Choir was approved $3983 for Capricorn Gospel Choir skill development, and Capricorn Caverns was approved $8025 for a creative arts retreat at The Caves.

Invitations for the Regional Arts Development Fund Round Three have opened for projects delivered after June 1, 2021.

For more information, go to https://www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/living-here/my-community/grants-and-funding.

MORE COUNCIL STORIES:

Council alters letter to be sent to government about GKI works

Invasive weed species found on Capricorn Coast

‘Time for a change’: New Livingstone councillor sworn in