CQ musician releases new single ahead of debut album

Yeppoon singer-songwriter Wilma La has released “Hey Mama!” as the latest single from her forthcoming album.

Hey Mama! was recorded by Paul Pilsneniks at Rockinghorse Studios in Byron Bay.

Wilma described the song as “the blooper reel of every mumstagram”.

She said all sounds were created using “dance moves, everyday items and nature elements”.

“A couple of shiny instruments made it to the party too as a hint of my jazz background,” she said.

“It’s a call to get back to reality, step into the present moment and find freedom in it.”

She said creating a sound library from her immediate surroundings was another way of saying “be in the now”.

“It’s also simply about finding value in what we already have, seeing things in the new light, lifting our heads from our screens and realising movement, action and simple human interaction can be the solution to most problems,” she said.

With the song being influenced by artists like Malia and Gregory Porter as well as traditional African gumboot dance, Wilma said she took advantage of the skills of session musician Sonya Lopes to play the brass section on the track.

Tying in with the overriding theme of the song, she explained, “I hadn’t met her before the recording, and there she rocks up to the studio with her two beautiful kids”.

“Streaming The Wiggles and Peppa Pig in the control room to keep her toddler happy was just a beautiful echo of my own life, of how difficult it is to resume a life of a musician as a mother of young kids, and how much it’s worth it at the end,” she said.

Originally from Lithuania, Wilma moved to Central Queensland in early 2016 and chose Yeppoon as her home, where she lives with her young family.

She is described as an artist who “brings flavours of Europe and Middle East into her rich piano and brass based, soulful vocal filled soundscapes, and counters it with stripped back acoustic pieces”.

Her music is inspired by love for the ocean, minimalism, spiritual search, and infused with her visual arts background.

Hey Mama! is out now and follows previously released singles Ocean Heart and Broken Disco Ball.

Wilma’s debut album is set to release in April.

UPCOMING GIGS:

Pie Alley Blues, Yeppoon, April 1.

Yeppoon Town Hall, Yeppoon, April 24.

The Creek Sessions, Yeppoon, May 16.