CQ musician rises in iTunes charts

Up and comer Camille Trail is taking the charts by storm

Up and comer Camille Trail is taking the charts by storm

When Camille Trail sent her demo to long-time musical idol Shane Nicholson, she didn’t expect a reply.

“I’ve always loved his music and the albums he’s produced I’ve really liked, so I thought ‘what the heck, the worst that can happen is that he just won’t reply’,” she said.

So when Camille found a reply from Nicholson in her inbox just a few hours later, her world was turned upside down.

“He replied back and said ‘I love your songs and I’d love to work with you’. I think I screamed and ran around my room for 15 minutes,” she said.

Now two years later, ­Camille is signed with two ­singles out and an album ready for release.

Though a date has not been confirmed for the album launch, Camille has had the venue chosen for years.

“I’ve always thought when I release an album I’ll start with a local show, in my ­hometown,” she said.

Camille grew up in the small country town of Baralaba, on her family’s cattle farm, where she still works when she’s not performing or recording.

It was there her love of music was cultivated and proudly supported by her ­parents and local community.

“My earliest childhood memory is just waking up every morning and dad always being surrounded by CDs and there was always music playing in the house when I woke up,” she said.

“I always loved music, I was always singing when I was little, always singing in the shower and getting in trouble for using way too much water.

“I started piano lessons when I was about eight, so I guess I began learning about music from a young age.”

“I actually never kind of doubted that I could do it.

“My parents are my biggest supporters, they always told my brother and I to follow our dreams and whatever you want to do, you just do it.”

At the age of 14 she played her first gig at the local pub, with half the town coming out to support her.

“I’m really lucky I’ve got an amazing support network of family and friends. It just feels nice, people are genuinely happy for you and rooting for you,” she said.

Although music had always been Camille’s passion, it wasn’t until she began high school at Rockhampton Girls Grammar that she realised she could make it a career.

“I decided then, if I can make a career in music, I’ll never have to work a day in my life,” she said.

With the support of her town, family and teachers and later her idol Shane Nicholson, by the time Camille graduated from JMC Academy in 2019 with a Bachelor of Music, she was a fully formed ­singer-songwriter, ready to introduce the world to her sound.

Just three months into the year and Camille is already making serious moves.

In January she performed on stage with Shane at the Tamworth Music Festival, locking up a recording ­agreement with Compass Bros Records in the process.

More recently her latest single Devil’s Drink hit number 18 on the Country iTunes Charts.

At 21, Camille is only just getting started in the industry and if the start of this year is anything to go by, she’s one to watch.