Looking down Fitzroy Street towards Rockhampton CBD from The Range with Mount Archer in the background. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Looking down Fitzroy Street towards Rockhampton CBD from The Range with Mount Archer in the background. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK250914crocky2

BETWEEN the discussions around jobs for the region and the promises flowing from political parties vying to win government in the Federal election, many 'needs' are being discussed.

But what does the Rockhampton-Yeppoon region actually need right now?

Vote in our poll on the top priority project you think needs to be focused on.