CQ netballers win big with $500K court upgrade

CQ NETBALLER Prue Flynn says the high number of players in the region reflect the much-needed announced upgrade to Jardine Park in Rockhampton.

The Ridgelands resident and Gracemere Lions teammate has played netball since her schooldays and knows the needs of a player.

"There's people who come from everywhere for carnivals like this, obviously there is a lot of players and a lot of teams,” she said.

"Most of the ladies, they've either got kids or little children, so I think that's a great idea for the upgrades.”

The State Government had announced about $500,000 will be committed to upgrade Rockhampton's Jardine Park.

Rockhampton Regional Council will use the funds to build a new amenities block (with two new change rooms), nine toilets, four showers, a parents' room, and a toilet and shower accessible for people with a disability.

"These improved facilities will allow netball in Rockhampton to continue to grow and tear down some of the barriers inhibiting greater participation, especially for people with disabilities and families with young children,” Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said.

"This is fantastic news for our local netballers who will benefit from the much-needed upgrades to their amenities and I want to give credit to Bill Byrne (former Rockhampton MP) for the great advocacy he has provided for netball in Rocky for many years.”

The upgrade is part of the State Government's new Female Facilities program which involves over $15million in funded projects statewide.

Mr O'Rourke said the Female Facilities program was created to meet "the current and future needs of women and girls to encourage them to get out and get active”.

Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni said the Female Facilities program aimed to address inequality in sport throughout the state.

It received a great amount of applications to help sporting clubs across different codes such as Aussie rules, rugby league, cricket, sailing and BMX.

There were 45 projects funded across Queensland.

For more information about the Female Facilities program and other opportunities under Get in the Game, visit www.qld.gov.au/recreation/ sports/funding/getinthegame/.