CQ NRL Bid dream is still alive: Murphy

CQ NRL Bid CEO Geoff Murphy says the dream is still alive.

On the eve of the biggest weekend on the football calendar and with CQ providing a host of players for tomorrow night's NRL grand final between the Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys, Mr Murphy yesterday issued a release from the Bid team.

"Many of you may believe that the CQ NRL Bid has gone on holidays with it being very quiet on the public front however, this is certainly not the case,” he said.

"The CQ NRL Bid is well and truly still alive and is in constant contact with the NRL in regards to any expansion opportunities.

"Behind closed doors, the CQ NRL Bid is working hard to ensure they are ready to go when the time comes.”

He said Queensland's dominance of the NRL and State of Origin meant CQ was "very much in the running to be home to an NRL team”.

"The North Queensland Cowboys are proof that regional NRL clubs can be successful, whilst also allowing more local talent a pathway into professional football with the support of their local community around them,” Mr Murphy said.

"This Sunday's grand final will be the first grand final in history where not one New South Wales Origin player will step foot on the field.

"As we look towards the grand final, we are getting ready to enjoy some local talent on show with four of our CQ boys on the field this Sunday.

"Cameron Munster and Tim Glasby will run out for the Melbourne Storm while North Queensland Cowboys hooker Jake Granville and Gavin Cooper will run out in blue and yellow.

"CQ deserves to reap the rewards of these talented players and be able to keep them playing at home for their own team.

"Unfortunately for CQ right now great rugby league players don't come here to play, they have to leave here to play.

"We are ready and just waiting for the moment when the NRL calls for bids for new teams or perhaps even relocation.”