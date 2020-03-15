CQ nurse retires after 55 years in her dream role

Colene Bambrick has retired after working as a nurse for 55 years in the Rockhampton Region.

AFTER working as a nurse in the Rockhampton region for 55 years, Colene Bambrick has decided now is the time to hang up her hat.

The 70-year-old grandmother said it was always her dream to be a nurse, ever since she was a child.

“It’s what I always wanted to do,” she said.

“I liked to play nurse. I liked to care for people and make them feel better.

“And that is what I have done for 55 years.”

Ms Bambrick first started work at age 15, where she went straight from school to work as an Assistant in Nursing at Mount Morgan Hospital.

She worked as an AIN until she was 17, at which time she undertook training at Biloela Hospital and Rockhampton Hospital to become a Registered Nurse.

After graduating as a hospital trained RN, she worked at St John’s Hospital before going back to work at Rockhampton Hospital.

After another stint at Rockhampton Hospital, she worked at the Community Health Centre, Rockhampton District Aged Care Assessment Team and lastly at the Mental Health Community Care Unit before retiring last month.

Caring for the elderly and disabled in the community are (from left, front), Pam Garvin (Access Point), Liz Cullen (Home Care Service), Louise Johnson (Disability Services), Dermot Egan (Disability Services), (back) Angie James (RSL Care), Rory Dean (Access Point), Colene Bambrick (Aged Care Service), and Andrea de Vries (Elderly Abuse Prevention and Safe and Confident Living).

She said she decided she needed to retire at age 70.

“The Mental Health ­Community Care Unit gave me a nice send off,” she said.

“They all thanked me and said I had done a great job.

“It felt bad leaving them, but it was time for me to move on and finish the rest of my journey.”

Ms Bambrick said she would always remember when she worked as an AIN at Mount Morgan Hospital and cared for a man who had suffered a stroke.

“He lost his speech and had paralysis in one leg,” she said.

“With our encouragement, he made a full recovery in three months.

“He worked hard and did his exercises from when he woke up until he went to bed. It was remarkable.”

However, she said it was very confronting and ­upsetting anytime a child would die.

Ms Bambrick worked as a general nurse across all areas of the hospital and specialised in areas of diabetes education, dementia, asthma and mental health.

She said she was going to miss her patients the most.

“I already miss them – I find myself wondering what they are doing now,” she said.

“We had residents that would stay for a period of time in the area I worked, and you would get attached to them. I do wonder if they are okay.”

For now, she planned to spend some time with her daughters and grandchildren in Cairns.

“I am going to do some volunteer work as well,” she said.

“I was also going to go on a cruise around the islands in Far North Queensland for my 70th birthday but had to cancel because of Coronavirus.”

She said she had thoroughly enjoyed her years as a nurse.

“It was always my dream and I have made some wonderful memories and met some beautiful people, including staff and patients,” she said.

“The rewards of being a nurse are priceless and I would recommend it to anybody who has a caring nature. It is a great profession.”