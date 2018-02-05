CQ nurse students' mission to help poverty-stricken orphans

Georgie Smith and Charmaine Cooke with supplies for their trip to India.

Georgie Smith and Charmaine Cooke with supplies for their trip to India. Allan Reinikka ROK010218acooke1

WHILE most people will be feasting on prawns, fish and other seafood this Easter, 19 CQUniversity students and teachers will be heading to India to volunteer their time working in an orphanage.

Enrolled nurse student, Charlie Cooke is among the group heading to Salaam Balaak Trust in Deli.

The group will be teaching the children aged five to 17 some basic knowledge of health and cleanliness.

"We will assist and train young people in a home, who may or may not have parents or parents who can look after them, teach them certain thing about their body, why they smile, their bones and also supplies for them, basic training, teaching them basic first aid,” Ms Cooke said.

"They come from severe poverty and come into a home where they are cared for and fed and were going over to give them some education about their bodies and some personal hygiene.”

This will be Ms Cooke's first trip to do this sort of work.

"CQU do two or three trips a year not just to India but to Cambodia, China, Nepal and third world countries,” she said.

"It is going to be a massive culture shock.

"If I can deal with India, I can deal with anywhere in Australia.

Now in her last term of study, Ms Cooke hopes to pursue work in remote communities.

"My passion is working in Aboriginal communities especially with women and children,” she said.

"My interest in nursing is to work in remote communities and this will be amazing training for me to do that as well to work with not just children but their teachers as well and what they deal with daily.

"The people that have to look after them, which is nursing, you don't just deal with the patient you have the family as well.”

To assist them will teaching the children, Ms Cooke put a call out on social media asking for donations to take over.

"So far I have had an amazing response, I have received school books, diaries, dictionaries, pens and pencils,” she said.

"Stuff we all take for granted here, we can walk and get it and they can't or they can't afford it.”

The group head off on March 29 and arrive back on April 16.

"I am so excited, I am really pumped,” Ms Cooke said.