CQ One Nation candidates alleging dirty tactics in campaign

DIRTY TACTICS: One Nation's Rockhampton candidate Wade Rothery said there has been a concerted effort to derail his election campaign.

DIRTY TACTICS: One Nation's Rockhampton candidate Wade Rothery said there has been a concerted effort to derail his election campaign. Contributed

ONE Nation candidate for Rockhampton Wade Rothery and Keppel's Matt Loth have come forward on social media saying they are being unfairly targeted by those opposed to their party.

Both Mr Rothery and Mr Loth have alleged that their road sign candidate corflute signs have been going missing since the campaign started.

Mr Rothery described the missing sign problem to One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in a Facebook video they filmed in Gracemere on Wednesday.

"My brother has put up 20-25 here, and they're all gone, then he's put more up and they've disappeared again, so someone's taken them,” he said.

Ms Hanson said "that wasn't good enough” and appealed to the public for assistance to catch the culprits, offering a reward.

"It is illegal to do it, stealing property,” Ms Hanson said.

"Let's put out a call to the public, if they actually get footage of anyone taking those signs and we can actually use it against them, let's give them a $200 reward.

"Because it's not right, they are costing you $11 a sign, it's absolutely ridiculous.”

Mr Rothery said as an ordinary bloke who's trying to fund this campaign himself, he's lost over 150 signs in the first week of campaigning.

"As soon as they go up, someone is ripping them down and in most cases, taking them all together.

Keppel's One Nation candidate Matt Loth said he is also suffering from signage theft.

Pauline Hanson in Yeppoon with Keppel candidate Matt Loth and Tower Holdings' Terry Agnew. Allan Reinikka ROK081117ahanson5

"Over the last week, a handful of supporters and I spent our time putting up election signs across the seat of Keppel,” Mr Loth said.

"A large amount of my signs have been knocked over or taken in what can only be described as a desperate attempt to undermine my campaign.

"It appears there's a few 'bad sports' affiliated with the two tired old parties who are feeling the pressure of One Nation at this election.”

Mr Loth said although you may not agree with every policy One Nation put forward, at least have the decency to reserve your say for the ballot box and not by stealing signs that candidates have had to work hard to pay for.

"If anyone can provide video or photo evidence of people stealing One Nation election signs across Central Queensland, we'll give you $200 as a reward for any conviction you help us with,” Mr Loth said.

In another perceived attack on his campaign, Rockhampton's candidate Mr Rothery was aware of an incriminating photograph circulating in the news and social media relating to his Thailand visit five years ago.

THAI HOLIDAY: One Nation's Rockhampton candidate Wade Rothery said the circulation of this image by news outlets and on social media was taking the focus off the issues that matter for the seat of Rockhampton. Contributed

Mr Rothery said the picture, which had been taken from his wife's Facebook account, was photographed by his wife when he was dared to pose for the picture and encouraged by the Thailand street performer to grab onto their chest.

He downplayed the incident saying it wasn't a big deal and that he'd rather concentrate on the important election issues for Rockhampton rather than give any oxygen to this sort of controversy.

When asked about the picture Pauline Hanson denied that it should be an issue.

"I am not going to be that politically correct to actually come down on top of something like that.”