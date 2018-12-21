Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Russell Cilliers, Andie-Lee Cilliers, Claudine Cilliers and Zoë-Jayne Cilliers.
Russell Cilliers, Andie-Lee Cilliers, Claudine Cilliers and Zoë-Jayne Cilliers. Contributed
News

CQ OP results: Emerald students reach for the stars

by Taylor Battersby
20th Dec 2018 10:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST weekend was the moment of truth for many high school students awaiting their OP results.

For two Emerald State High School students, Andie-Lee Cilliers and Yingru Dong, the moment was a happy one, with both girls securing an OP3.

Miss Cilliers said she had no idea how to react when she finally received her result.

"I think I just stared at the screen trying to process it, until my friend asked how I went and then the excitement kicked in,” she said.

"I felt like crying. I was so relieved and happy and it was just a big mix of emotions.”

PROUD: Andie-Lee Cilliers with parents Claudine and Russell Cilliers.
PROUD: Andie-Lee Cilliers with parents Claudine and Russell Cilliers. Contributed

Miss Cilliers said her father "jumped with joy” when she gave him the news.

"My parents are extremely proud of the hard work I've put in over the years and are even happier it all paid off,” she said.

With high school now behind her, Miss Cilliers said she was excited to see what the future held for her.

"My advice for next year's Year 12 (students) is to work hard. This year everything counts, but also have fun,” she said.

Yingru Dong with her stepfather and mother, David and Guichang Keast.
Yingru Dong with her stepfather and mother, David and Guichang Keast. Contributed

Miss Cilliers' classmate Miss Dong had mixed thoughts about her OP result.

"I felt a little disappointed initially and kept thinking I should've worked a little bit harder. However, I accepted (it) as I know I can't change it now and I have done the best I could at that time,” she said.

However, Miss Dong said her family was happy with her results and she could still study her first preference, a Bachelor of Medicine at Townsville's James Cook University.

The Year 12 graduate said next year's students should not be afraid to ask questions.

"Teachers are always there for you. Asking questions is how you learn,” Miss Dong said.

andie-lee cilliers emerald state high school op results 2018 tmbeducation yingru dong
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Voice of CQ news calls time after 40 years on the airways

    premium_icon Voice of CQ news calls time after 40 years on the airways

    News After 22 years at ABC Capricornia, read which story Paul Robinson considers to be the biggest and why it impacted him personally

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:03 AM
    Third bridge project set to boost CQ region with 780 jobs

    premium_icon Third bridge project set to boost CQ region with 780 jobs

    News Public meeting allows locals to debate $1b Ring Rd project.

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:01 AM
    Are you 'caving' school holiday activities?

    Are you 'caving' school holiday activities?

    News Here's heaps of fun activities at Capricorn Caves

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:01 AM
    GETTING OUT: How will you spend your weekend?

    GETTING OUT: How will you spend your weekend?

    News 72 Hours across the region

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners