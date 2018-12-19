CQ OP results: Hannah one step closer to her dream career

SITTING with three of her closest friends on the front deck of her parents' home, Hannah Woods was nervous but excited to see her OP score.

Logging on to their learning accounts at the same time, the former Rockhampton Grammar School students were anxious see if their hard work had paid off.

"It was a really intimidating moment,” Hannah said.

Hannah, who hopes of studying medicine at James Cook University in Townsville, was relieved and excited to see she had received the top highest possible OP, a 1.

"I was quite shocked and speechless when I found out,” she said. "I had a gut feeling that I definitely wasn't going to get a one, I was going to be happy with whatever I got, but the one really was a bonus.

"I was actually completely amazed that I actually got at one. It has kind of sunk in now and it is really nice that the hard work that I put in really paid off.”

Dreaming of becoming a doctor for many years now, Hannah said her final year of school started off more stressful than it ended.

"I am one of those people that always puts pressure on themselves and I have always expected a lot of myself and going into year 12 that was quite stressful thing,” she said.

"I found term one quite challenging actually because I probably put a bit too much pressure on myself.

"As the year went on I learned that at the end of the day the score only matters for a short period of time.”

Having quite a busy schedule to balance this year was really beneficial for Hannah, who says being busy meant she had to be more focussed on her school work when she was doing it.

"As school captain I had a lot of leadership responsibilities, and trying to go to social events as well, it was quite difficult to manage,” she said.

"I just had to learn it is good to have some balance, and for me, I feel like doing those extra curriculum activities actually benefited me because when I went to sit down an study I was a bit more focussed.

Saying she would like to be a doctor in a rural part of the country, Hannah said she was inspired to get into the profession after a trip to Vietnam in year 10. "It really opened my eyes because I got to see how fortunate I am compared to other people in the world,” she said.

"Coming back to Australia, I thought that medicine would be a good option for me.

"Having lived in regional Queensland, I can really see the need for regional doctors, not only in this area but also in rural and remote locations across Australia.”

Glad for her high school career to be over, Hannah said she is ready for some downtime before going to university.

"I am hoping to relax a lot and spend a lot of time with my friends and family,” she said.

