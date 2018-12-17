CQ OP results: Rockhampton student's hard work pays off

GOOD RESULT: Former Cathedral College senior and 2018 College Dux, Anry van Zyl, was excited to find out she earned an OP score of 1. She will be studying engineering at CQUniversity in Rockhampton. Pictured (L-R Miss Leesa Jeffcoat, Bishop Michael McCarthy, Anry van Zyl and Mr Rob Alexander.

EXCELLING at school was never something Anry van Zyl struggled with and after receiving an OP1 last week, she is keen to continue to excel at university.

The former Cathedral College Rockhampton student and 2018 college dux said she was over the moon to have done so well in her senior years of high school.

"All of that hard work paid off,” she said.

"I am really happy with how I did.”

And work hard she certainly did.

On top of the Year 12 curriculum, Missvan Zyl maintained extra-curricular activities, part-time work and university courses as part of a Start Uni Now program, which she has been doing since Year 10.

"It was really busy and it was quite stressful,” she said.

Former TCC student and 2018 College Dux Anry van Zyl at her senior formal last month. The Cathedral College

"I worked 15 hours a week so I just made sure that in my free time I was doing all my school work.

"I've actually been doing a SUN program through CQU for the last two or three years and I have done four courses there.

"It will take a bit of time off my degree but it has actually been really cool to get that experience of starting uni in high school.”

Planning on studying engineering at university next year, Missvan Zyl certainly won't be slowing down any time soon.

"I am going to CQU in Rockhampton and study engineering,” she said.

"I really love physics and maths and those kinds of subjects and engineering is the only real job where you can have that practical experience that combines science, which is really cool.

"I'd really love to major in megatronics, but I really hope to get my PhD someday and go into theoretical physics.

"I really like the idea of research, but I really want to get some practical experience while I'm younger.”

With her family beside her the whole time as her biggest support system, Missvan Zyl said her parents were ecstatic at how well their daughter performed. "My parents were really excited,” she said.

"They kept reminding me that I just had to do my best and work my hardest.

"They were jumping up and down with excitement when we saw the score.”