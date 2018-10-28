CQ operator says there are many benefits to container scheme

READY, SET, GO: Peter McCasker has the contract for the container refund scheme, is going from 6 staff to 60 and opening up 11 sites across CQ.

READY, SET, GO: Peter McCasker has the contract for the container refund scheme, is going from 6 staff to 60 and opening up 11 sites across CQ. Allan Reinikka ROK261018akanga2

ROCKHAMPTON man Peter McCasker will see his staff rise from six full-time employees to more than 50 come tomorrow.

Add into the mix opening 11 more new locations and the owner of Rockhampton's Kanga Bins has a big job ahead of him.

Kanga Bins, based in Parkhurst and co-owned with his wife Amanda, was awarded the contract for the container refund points, as part of the Queensland Government's new Containers for Change Scheme.

From November 1 (Tuesday) there will be a 10 cent refund on eligible containers, like aluminium cans or bottles.

Kanga Bins will operate depots in Rockhampton, Gracemere, Emu Park, Yeppoon, Gladstone, Taroom, Moura, Capella, Springsure, Blackwater and Woorabinda.

"We are all over... as far as we are concerned we have covered Central Queensland,” Mr McCasker said.

He is expecting to see thousands of customers with three billion eligible containers sold in Queensland each year, half of which go to landfill.

"They are about to become a commodity...1000 containers means $100 dollars,” he said.

READ HERE: Container refunds: Everything you need to know

Having owned the skip hire, rubbish disposal and waste management business for 13 years, it seemed a natural fit for them to take on the container refunds as well.

A few years ago, Mr McCasker was on the board of the Waste and Recycling Industries Queensland when the Container Refund Scheme was introduced to the Northern Territory.

Back then, it was an ambition to have it in every state in Australia and when it did come to Queensland, he was determined to have it.

When you get down to the nuts and bolts of it, Mr McCasker says it is really quite simple.

"It's not a recycler buying your aluminium cans... It's a refund... a genuine refund on your product,” he said.

Companies who own the containers, like Cocoa-Cola Amatil, will rise their prices by 10 cents and this will be held as your money.

"Because of the environment it works so well, but I also understand the business side... It is a commodity,” Mr McCasker said.

"If you could find anything that has a 10 cent value people would start collecting it.”

Peter McCasker from Kanga Bins is concerned about the huge hike in Rockhampton Regional Council landfill fees, especially with short notice for commercial operators. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK270614sbins3

CONTAINER REFUND SCHEME:

Collection point types:

Over the counter depots

Drop offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)

Drop offs/reverse vending machines

Mobile and pop-up refund points

Eligible beverage containers:

Most aliminum, glass, plastic, steel and liquid paperboard beverage containers between 150ml and three litress

Cordials and plain milk are excluded

Must display the refund mark, the sticker for SA and NT refund are eligible in QLD

What to do:

Rinse out bottles

Take off lids

Prefered if they are already sorted in container types

Must be recognisable as an entire container

No liquid inside

Labels can be removed but not a requirement

Kanga Bins container exchange partner:

Rockhampton, Gracemere, Emu Park, Yeppoon, Taroom, Moura, Capella, Springsure, Blackwater, Gladstone and Woorabinda

www.kangabins.com.au or www.containersforchange.com.au

Phone Kanga's Container Refund Line on (07) 4800 4936 or 0447 780 345

Collectors also have the choice of keeping the money or donating it to a charity or even a local organisation, like a footy club.

The money isn't the only benefit, as the big win is the absence of these products in the landfills across the towns

Mr McCasker said this benefits the community in more way than one.

Streets will look cleaner as there will be less litter for example, and again less money spent on council having to clean garbage left lying on the ground.

"Apart from what it costs to run a tip, if you can cut that in half, that is coming out of ratepayers money,” he said.

"There are better things to do for the community than paying someone to clean up our mess.”

READ HERE: The major 'downside' to cash for cans

The jobs it creates is another plus.

Mr McCasker is employing most of his crew through an employment agency and says many of them have been "long-time unemployed”.

These workers will be used to count the containers, serve customers and keeping the depots running.

For example, the Woorabinda depot will be a "pop-up shop” one day a week.

This will employ two or three people from Woorabinda who will work for the day.

At the end of the day, no matter how much work it may be booming for Kanga Bins, it comes down to landfill and the new scheme will reduce that.

"I want to get as much out of the dump as I can,” Mr McCasker said.

"I don't believe anything should go to landfill.”