CQ operator takes out silver at national tourism awards

The Capricorn Caves staff with their silver award at the 2018 Australian Tourism Awards in Tasmania. Contributed

IT WAS a bittersweet moment for the staff of the Capricorn Caves on Friday night as they were awarded silver in the Tourism Attraction category at the 2018 Australian Tourism Awards held in Tasmania.

The entry to the competition was one of the Caves' owner Ann Augusteyn's final acts before she suddenly passed away while holidaying in Africa last October.

In November, The Capricorn Caves were named the best attraction in Queensland and this put them through to the national finals.

The Capricorn table at the Australian Tourism Awards in Tasmania. Pictured are representatives of shortlisted businesses The Empire, The Capricorn Caves and Fun over Fifty. Contributed

In previous years, the Rockhampton tourism business had been awarded bronze in the competition, making their latest achievement the highest accolade so far.

"It's quite an achievement, she (Ann) would have been proud, ecstatic to see how the business has grown to what it has now,” Capricorn Caves General Manager Amanda Hinton said.

Still blown away at the win, Amanda said it was "absolutely phenomenal” to receive the silver.

The Caves were up against all of the highest attractions from across Australia of the "highest calibre”.

Capricorn Caves were awarded Silver in the Tourist Attraction category at 2018 Australian Tourism Awards held in Tasmania over the weekend. John Augusteyn

"You always got to these things hoping you would win gold... we were very excited to place,” Amanda said.

"It's every state you are competing against.”

Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) Chief Executive and Australian Tourism Awards Chair Daniel Gschwind said Capricorn Caves were deserving recipients, cementing themselves as one of the best in the country.

"Locals and visitors alike have been delighted by the experience of Capricorn Caves and to see them recognised on a national scale is fantastic for Capricorn region and for Queensland,” Mr Gschwind said.

Capricorn Caves staff with their silver award for tourist attraction at the 2018 Australian Tourism Awards. Contributed

Continual and attentive customer service is integral to their win, Amanda said.

"The passion that comes from our guides and our staff,” she said.

"It's a great way for the staff to be recognised.”

At the awards, The Capricorn Caves staff got to rub shoulders with the iconic family of Steve Irwin - Terri, Bindi and Robert.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll with Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin. Contributed

The Irwin family were seated next to them Capricorn Table, which also included staff from Empire Apartment Hotel, Capricorn Enterprise and Fun Over Fifty bus tours.

"To met them in person was pretty exciting, they are really down to earth,” Amanda said.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Caroll with Tourism Minister Kate Jones at the Australian Tourism Awards in Tasmania on Friday night. Contributed

The Irwin family was awarded the prestigious title of Australian Tourism Legends, recognising their continued contribution to Australian tourism through the promotion of Australia as a destination of choice, and their tireless work in protecting the environment and ensuring the quality of our destinations are maintained for future generations.

Toni Brennan and Rob Archibald, owners of Fun over Fifty, were awarded the Gold for Eco Tourism at the Australian Tourism Awards. Pictured with Tourism Minister Kate Jones. Contributed

Fun over Fifty bus tour company which has tours around CQ were also awarded Gold in the Eco-Tourism category.

Empire Apartment Hotel was a finalist for deluxe accommodation.