CQ Origin star reveals plan for business venture on coast

After a stellar rugby league career, Rockhampton’s Tim Glasby is making a play in a new field.

He and wife Casey plan to build a childcare centre at Yeppoon in response to the current shortage of available places on the Capricorn Coast.

Casey’s family, who has vast experience in the industry, is also involved in the project.

Glasby said they had bought a close to 1800sqm site in Park Street, Yeppoon, and were currently working on plans which they hope to have in front of Livingstone Shire Council in the next few weeks.

“My wife and I are from Rockhampton and we have a lot of close friends and family up that way,” he said.

“A lot of people we’ve spoken to have alerted us to the dire need for some more quality childcare in the area and that’s what sparked our interest.

“We’ve been told that a lot of the centres there are full, and families are struggling to get the places they need.

Tim and Casey Glasby with sons Remy and Parker.

“It’s all subject to council approval, of course, but we’re looking at developing a 68-place centre.

“If everything runs smoothly, we’d love to open the centre late this year, otherwise we will be aiming for January 2022.”

Glasby called time on his decorated 138-game NRL career in September last year after suffering prolonged symptoms from multiple concussions which had kept him sidelined since late June.

He won a premiership with the Melbourne Storm in 2017 and played five State of Origins with the Maroons.

A qualified financial planner, he is still involved in football as the Melbourne Storm’s recruitment officer and pathways manager based on the Sunshine Coast.

Casey is studying primary school teaching and has previously worked as a Life Education educator and as a teacher aide.

The Glasbys have two young sons, aged four and one, who have attended different childcare centres.

Glasby said that first-hand experience had helped shape the vision for their own centre.

“It’s quite a big site for 68 children but we want it to be an expansive open play area for the kids,” he said.

“Rather than fixed play objects, we want it to be child-led where the kids create their own adventure.

“It has sustainability at its core. I think that’s really important, and we’re aiming for 90 per cent self-sufficiency in energy.

“We’re looking at composting organic waste on site, having water tanks for the gardens, vegie patches and some chooks.”

Glasby said he would stay in his role with the Storm if and when the childcare centre went ahead.

“I think we’ve got enough capable hands involved to continue doing what I’m doing but I’ll still play my role in the centre in whatever capacity I can,” he said.

“I miss playing, for sure, but I’m really excited about the role I’ve got with the Storm but also the potential to do some things that are different as well, like this childcare centre.

“I’m excited for what the future’s bringing, and to be able to sink my teeth into other areas that I’m passionate about.”