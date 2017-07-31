26°
News

CQ overlooked for potentially lifesaving child safety task force

Amber Hooker
| 31st Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Upset problem child with head in hands sitting on staircase concept for childhood bullying, depression stress or frustration
Upset problem child with head in hands sitting on staircase concept for childhood bullying, depression stress or frustration BrianAJackson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON was overlooked for one of three rapid response teams to potentially "save a child's life”.

Though Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman's has acknowledged the high number of at-risk children in Central Queensland, she said the trial locations were identified as having the "greatest need”.

Under the 12-month trial, announced Monday, Specialist Investigation Officers from Child Safety will collaborate daily with child protection police in Toowoomba, the Gold Coast and Townsville to assist vulnerable children.

Minister for Child Safety Shannon Fentiman has acknowledged Central Queensland&#39;s child safety situation.
Minister for Child Safety Shannon Fentiman has acknowledged Central Queensland's child safety situation. Mike Richards GLA010216HLTH

In a related trial, an additional four Child Safety staff will be stationed at Police Headquarters at Roma St, and will have access to QPRIME and the QPS database to further streamline information sharing between the department and police.

During a visit to the city in April this year, Ms Fentiman identified the passage from Rocky to Toowoomba as an "ice corridor” amidst shock revelations one-in-three children in the state's system have a parent who uses the drug.

Earlier this week, Ms Fentiman said while ice usage "remains a concern in Central Queensland”, she believed the latest (March) quarterly data showed "promising improvements in the region”.

The Morning Bulletin has published a series of reports which highlight the dire child safety situation.

OUR KIDS, OUR FUTURE | The Morning Bulletin campaign to protect our children:

According to this data, 1352 kids could not live at home with their families in Central Queensland (Emerald, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Maryborough and South Burnett, population 118,500 under 18), compared to Brisbane's 916 (under-18 population (223,000).

But Ms Fentiman believes extra staff are returning positive improvements, and noted an extra 32.5 child safety staff would boost the Central Queensland region over the next two years.

This is in addition to the 11 staff employed over the past year.

Ms Fentiman said the number of cases responded to within the recommended timeframe had risen from 37% last year to 38.6% in 2017, however a 61.4% of cases remain outside that time frame. Of the notifications received by the Child Safety Department, 92.1% had an investigation commence, the highest proportion at any time since this data was first measured in 2009/10.

Ms Fentiman said following the 12-month Joint Response trial, the department hoped to expand the teams across the state.

"We employed 129 additional Child Safety staff across Queensland last financial year,” she said.

"We have invested $200 million to employ almost 300 more Child Safety staff over the next two years to further improve our results and cut case loads for our hard-working staff, the biggest boost to Child Safety staff in more than a decade.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'Drug plague': CQ schools' alarmingly young drug offenders

'Drug plague': CQ schools' alarmingly young drug offenders

Primary school students caught up in the saddening cycle of drugs and alcohol.

Teens arrested after taxi driver robbery, assault overnight

Police have arrested and charged three teenagers.

Group of teenagers allegedly assaulted and robbed a taxi driver

BREAKING: Man killed in serious Cap Coast crash

QAS are responding to a crash on the Capricorn Coast.

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Pattison St.

Rocky business keeps turning out pages of history

Lofty Anderson's sons Bill and Jack in 1907.

State honour reveals the secrets to its enduring success

Local Partners

Boss Rally raises over $260,000

THE Road Boss Rally has raised an astonishing $264,321 for online not-for-profit GIVIT and delivered $11,000 worth of items to charities and community groups.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Fly-in traineeships ad has Brunker outraged

Mike Brunker wants mining families to have a choice.

Traineeships available for mine but there is a catch

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

THE Block may have started in Sydney, but there's buckley's chance of it heading back there any time

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

Gallery: Crowds descend on Hedlow for Tropical Bloom

L-R Kimberley McDonald, Elise Dalley, Marco Van-Pellst, Kate Mahood and Philip Moran at the Tropical Bloom Festival.

Check out the glitter, bare chests and tie-dye fashion at this year's Tropical...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Affordable with Potential

98 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Renovators delight! Great location! Let this property capture your imagination. Full of fantastic original features and charming attributes this house is great...

Perfect for the Entire Family!

83 Neilsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $525,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. This modern style home is only a couple of...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

Superior Luxury Living - Stunning Executive Home With Amazing Views -$579,000!

38 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

What a sensational executive home in a fantastic elevated location, on 851m2, in the highly sought after Cascade Gardens Estate. You'll love the stunning skillion...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

Spectacular Living both Inside and Out!

140-144 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $585,000

Welcome to this neatly presented home providing luxurious, spacious living. This home is located in popular Park Ridge Estate, Rockyview set back on a full fenced...

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Auction

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Smart Buying- Fantastic Affordable and Versatile Property-Only $199,000

111 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

What a brilliant, versatile Property, that was previously a shop, with residential accommodation and now has the versatility to be fully residential with huge open...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market