CQ painter shocked to win big award

CQ'S APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR: Rachel Ferricks from JGK Constructions was selected as this year's Apprentice Of The Year for Central Queensland.

CQ'S APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR: Rachel Ferricks from JGK Constructions was selected as this year's Apprentice Of The Year for Central Queensland. Maddelin McCosker

SHE didn't expect to come away with the win but Rockhampton apprentice Rachel Ferricks is Central Queensland's Apprentice of the Year.

Ms Ferricks was nominated for, and won, the award through this year's Master Builders Awards, which awards excellence in building each year.

Ms Ferricks, who works for JGK Constructions as an apprentice painter with Capricorn Painters, said while she didn't always know what she wanted to do when she left school, she has always been passionate about painting.

"I've actually got a Certificate II in Visual Art and Design as well and that was something that I wanted to chase,” Ms Ferricks said.

"I wanted to be an actual painter, like painting pretty portraits and stuff like that but that obviously doesn't make much money in the real world, so I thought 'why don't I go along that same path, but a bit more practical'.

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR: CQ painter Rachel Ferricks received the Master Builders award for Apprentice of the Year. Maddelin McCosker

Ms Ferricks said she found her path into the apprenticeship through work experience in her final months of high school.

"I was at school about three months out from graduating and I saw an ad in the school careers office and I was thinking I needed some income very soon so I better start setting myself up,” she said.

"I wasn't able to commit to a full-time apprenticeship while still in school so I set up work experience and that seemed to go well, so I started my apprenticeship with three days after graduating.

"I've been working ever since and then late last year I transferred to JGK Constructions, and within that company there is Capricorn Painters.”

Ms Ferricks said she could not quite believe she had won when her name was called out on the night of the ceremony but the win has given her a new sense of confidence in her apprenticeship.

"I was pretty stoked actually,” she said.

"But at the same time it's a bit like 'did that actually happen'? The build up to the night was so long and intense and now that it's happened it's like, ok what's next.”

"It's a pretty good feeling to be recognised. I've always had self doubt in how well I actually do, but now that I've actually received an award I can actually grasp the concept of 'ok maybe I am actually doing a pretty good job.'”

The most rewarding aspect of the job for for Ms Ferricks was doing a job well and a happy client.

"I just enjoy the process of taking a builders construction and making it better and to see the client's reactions is just so rewarding,” she said.

"I can drive around town and go past houses and be like 'I painted that, that's my work', just that little bit of pride in what I do is great.”

After being selected for CQ, Ms Ferricks is in the running for Master Builders Queensland's Apprentice of the Year.