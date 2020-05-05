CQ pair return home from fishing trip without their boat

Two local fishermen have returned to port minus a boat after coming unstuck in unfavourable conditions off Yeppoon over the weekend.

The coast guard was called to rescue two young men returning from a fishing trip near Flat Island in a 5m tinnie late Friday night.

The pair had had not registered their trip with Coast Guard and had no radio on board but luckily were able to contact the coast guard using a mobile phone.

Rough seas whipped up by strong southeast winds caused the boat to take on water over the side. Yeppoon Rescue 1 with skipper Kinglsey Bartle at the wheel left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 11.00 pm in search of the young men on their doomed voyage.

Fortunately, the fishing boat was equipped with a GPS plotter and the owner was able to provide the co-ordinates of his position over the phone.

Yeppoon Rescue 1 found the boat in the dead of night three miles off Little Corio Bay.

The two occupants were taken onboard the rescue boat and their sinking vessel was put in tow.

However, the boat contained to fill, and the decision was made to cut her loose with all the fisherman’s gear on board.

The conditions were so rough, it took Yeppoon Rescue 1 until 2.15 am to return to port.

On Saturday, Yeppoon Rescue 1 with Skipper Barry Semple attempted a salvage mission.

The crew searched along 9 Mile Beach towards Stockyard Point but only found one life jacket.