CQ parents turn to Distance Ed as COVID-19 crisis continues

Emily Wishart, Darcy Ahern, Ella Geddes, Amber Perry, Matilda Page, and Dylan Burke at the Capricornia School of Distance Education mini-school in Rockhampton earlier this year

Schools specialising in distance education have recorded “increased interest” from parents in recent weeks, but the State Government advised that students who normally attended a mainstream school should remain enrolled there.

“It is important that students and parents maintain a strong and productive relationship with their classroom teacher and other school staff throughout any disruption to normal school attendance,” said a Department of Education spokesperson.

“Continuity of learning is an important consideration in planning for COVID-19.”

There are seven schools, including the Capricornia School of Distance Education based in Rockhampton, that exclusively deliver online teaching, not only to students living in remote, rural areas but also to children travelling around Australia or living overseas.

Enrolling in a school of distance education is subject to enrolment criteria and incurs fees if the enrolment is by choice rather than due to geographical isolation.

The Department said most mainstream schools already had experience in online and virtual learning, and all Queensland schools had expertise in curriculum planning and delivery.

“Schools are working this week to develop plans that suit their own community and the learning needs and circumstances of each student,” the spokesperson said.

“As well as having access to a range of tools and virtual classroom capabilities, high-quality curriculum resources have been developed for teacher, including two-week units of work packages across English, mathematics, science, HASS, digital technologies and design and technologies areas of the Australian curriculum.

“The materials that were used to develop the distance education materials have been harvested to develop and use as part of the two-week units of work and the curriculum support resources.”

For parents, the Department has also created the learning@home page on the Department’s website, which provides a parent version of materials aligned to the Australian curriculum for Prep to Year 10.

These include sample activities that parents can use to support the learning program provided by their child’s school.