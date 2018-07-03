CQ park named in honour for community champion

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Cr Cherie Rutherford and Mayor Margaret Strelow alongside the sign that identifies the park named in honour of the last Lyle Dobbs.

A ROCKHAMPTON park has been named in memory of community champion Lyle Albert Dobbs just one day shy of what would have been his 78th birthday.

Located on the corner of Sunset Drive and German St, the Lyle Albert Dobbs Park was officially opened with a naming ceremony on Saturday morning.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said it was an honour to help pay tribute to a man whose great love for the Rockhampton community was demonstrated by the giving of his time.

"Today we are here to formally acknowledge the tremendous community services to the Rockhampton region from Mr Lyle Albert Dobbs,” Cr Strelow said.

"And what better day - it seems the stars really did align to see us all able to be here to officially open the Lyle Albert Dobbs Park on the day before Lyle's birthday.”

The ceremony acknowledged Mr Dobbs' tireless efforts in the community up until his passing in 2015.

He was a founding member of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Rockhampton in 1975 and went on to give four decades, or an estimated 20,000 hours, of service to the SES.

He was also a member of numerous local committees and volunteer organisations, including Diabetes Queensland, Amateur Radio Station (life member), Local Government Disaster Management Group, Anzac Day Committee and Rockhampton Carers.

The day also paid tribute to the contribution Mr Dobbs made to the community through his music, and included a performance by the Salvation Army Band.

Mr Dobbs was a member of the Salvation Army Band and Rockhampton City Brass Band for many years, playing at parks, markets, events and free concerts.

The naming ceremony welcomed a crowd of close to 200 people, that included family, friends and colleagues of Mr Dobbs.

Discussing the event, Ross Dobbs said it was an honour to see the park named after his late father.

"From the family, it's an honour for Lyle's memory and the extended work he did in the community to be remembered,” Ross said.

"From a personal perspective also, during all of his tireless involvement with the community, he still found time to be a father, a husband and a pa.

"We're very thankful to the council and the community in their support in nam- ing the park in memory of Lyle.”