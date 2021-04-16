Blackwater Rotary Park has re-opened to the public following an upgrade of the facility. The existing amenities block and barbecues were replaced, extra seating and shade shelters were installed and concreting works were completed.

A Blackwater park has been upgraded ahead of the completion of the new skate park, the first step in creating a multipurpose community hub.

Two local contractors, TWS Constructions and Shamrock Constructions worked simultaneously to complete these upgrades by the end of March.

Rotary Club President, Eric Norton, said the town would benefit greatly from the new facilities.

“It is a great asset for the town,” he said.

“We are thankful to [Central Highlands Regional] Council for supporting us in being able to provide this initiative to the community.”

The upgraded park will complement the new adjacent skate park, which is set for completion early next financial year, creating a multipurpose community hub.

“This is all about liveability, really looking at how these spaces will be used and providing good value for our residents,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said.

“As one of the first of our 2020-21 COVID Works for Queensland to be completed, we are looking forward to unveiling more great outcomes for our communities over the coming months.”

The project was a joint initiative of Central Highlands Regional Council and the Queensland Government.

Originally published as CQ park upgrade first step in creating community hub