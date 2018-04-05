CQ Pensioner proves it's never to late to learn

ROSE Fitter never learned to read or write as she was shunted from one foster home to the next as a child.

The petite pensioner explains from her Mount Morgan nursing home that she was denied any formal education, her only lessons learned in the School of Hard Knocks.

"I was in all the homes, I never went to school,” she said, emotion welling in her quiet voice.

"I never did anything. I had to look after kids all my life, cook and clean.

"I don't talk about the past because I get too upset thinking about it.”

The sombre mood quickly brightens though when conversation turns to the word cards and children's books spread on the table before her.

Understandably, Rose is more than happy to talk about how she is now learning to read - at age 73.

It all started with Mount Morgan Central State School teacher aide Cheryl Cunynghame, who also works part-time as a carer at the Carinity Summit Cottages that Rose now calls home, and has developed into a wonderful, feel-good story that has warmed the heart of the Mount Morgan community.

Rose and her stepfather of 27 years, Noal Riley, were both admitted to Summit Cottages in November last year after it was deemed Rose could no longer be Noal's primary caregiver. Rose stresses that Noal is the "best dad she's had” and they've always looked out for each other.

Cheryl said that Rose appeared to struggle with her new way of life in the weeks after her admission.

"I think she was just a little lost because she was no longer caring for Noal,” she said.

"She would often get upset and one day she mentioned that she couldn't even read and write.”

That planted the seed for Cheryl who, for decades, had been committed to helping educate young students.

She floated the idea of teaching Rose to read with Summit Cottages' residential manager Margaret Eather, who was all for it.

Rose, too, could not wait to get started and in February she and Cheryl started on the first 100 Magic Words, high-frequency words that make up 50 per cent of the words that people use.

"We started with 12 words, which are really quite simple, and Rose only knew two or three of them,” Cheryl said.

"That took a little while but soon my fellow carers were ringing me and asking me to bring over more words because Rose had learned those she had.

"It seemed everyone on staff was helping out. The carers, the nurses, the cook, the gardener - everyone who walks past Rose stops and helps her with the words.

"It was just a simple idea that has really snowballed into a wonderful, feel-good story.”

Rose mastered the first 100 words. On Tuesday, she went to the Mount Morgan Central State School to receive her certificate on parade for achieving the milestone.

She is now working on the next 200 words and is slowly being introduced to children's story books.

Cheryl said she was impressed with Rose's appetite for knowledge.

"I took some testing over at the weekend and she flew through that. She is not just learning the words but she can also comprehend what she is reading.

"We think she has done 18 months' worth of learning in just 10 weeks.

"We're onto the next 200 words and Rose has already mastered the first 40 of those.”

Rose is also helped on a regular basis by Summit Cottages diversional therapist Leeann Rolfe, a visiting chaplain and students from the Mount Morgan High School.

Margaret said she had seen an incredible transformation in Rose.

"Her self-esteem has grown dramatically, as has her general well-being and her willingness to interact with others.

"It's such a beautiful thing to see so many people supporting and helping her.”

Cheryl is reluctant to take credit for the wonderful success story.

"I just got it started by providing the words and some books. I just take them over and it goes from there,” she said.

Rose is quick to acknowledge all those guiding her on her literary journey.

"I've got all the words and everyone's been helping me.

"It's the first time I've been able to read.

"My friends say they're proud of me and I'm happy because I can do things that I couldn't do before.”