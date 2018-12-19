CQ locals invited to Thurday's Third Bridge Community Forum

PROJECT ADVOCATES: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan are welcoming conversations regarding a new third bridge in Rockhampton.

IRRESPECTIVE of the next election result, in the coming years a new third bridge will be built across the Fitzroy River as part of the promised Ring Road project.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, have invited Rockhampton businesses and local residents to attend the 'Third Bridge Community Forum' at the Red Lion on Thursday at 10am.

The forum will provide an opportunity for them to ask questions, offer suggestions, raise concerns and have their say about the bridge.

Other representatives on hand to provide an overview of the project and answer questions, include Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan, Assistant Minister for Transport and Roads Scott Buchholz and General Manager, Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities Christina Garbin,

When: Thursday, 20th December 2018 at 10.00am - 12pm

Where: The Red Lion, 138 Denham Street, Allenstown