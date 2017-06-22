CQ personal trainer accused of trafficking drugs

AN EMERALD personal trainer who was given a four-year jail term wholly suspended in 2014 is now facing 18 new drug-related charges in relation to trafficking.

Jamie Edward Lyngkuist appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today after being taken into custody in relation to the latest charges.

Duty lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf ordered a police brief for all the charges due to the fact they were indictable matters.

Lyngkuist, who two weeks ago opened a gym in Emerald, applied for bail.

The court heard Lyngkuist was employed full-time as a personal trainer, was married and had two children.

He offered $5000 as a bail bond and to report regularly to police as part of bail conditions if the application was successful.

Police objected to the application with prosecutor Senior Constable Josh McLelland referring to the fact this was the seventh time Lyngkuist was before court for drug-related offences and that he did get a lengthy suspended sentence in 2014 for offences similar to those he faces now.

He said that suspended sentence had not been a deterrent as Lyngkuist had allegedly re-offended with the drugs in this matter having a street value of $5000.

Snr Const McLelland said the drugs in these matters were the same as the ones he was sentenced for in 2014.

Magistrate Catherine Benson refused Lyngkuist's bail application.

"These offences have alleged to have occurred in the course of his work,” she said.

”He has used his position as a personal trainer, it is alleged, to traffick drugs.”