CQ photographer captures perfect business opportunity

PICTURE PERFECT: Carissa Cross has opened a wedding/boudoir photography studio above the Little Olive Cafe.

FROM capturing her baby's first steps and football games to the moment a groom sees the bride and an intimate first kiss between newly-weds, Carissa Cross has come a long way.

Her popular photography business, Capture the Moment, was born five years ago from her passion for life behind the lens.

Capturing the Moment: Wedding photographer Carissa Cross from Capturing the Moment talks about her passion for making beautiful images.

Working in local government and helping run her husband's business, Carissa was looking for a career change which was purely for her enjoyment.

From her first wedding, Carissa has built a brand popular with many brides to be in the region and now shoots up to 25 weddings a year.

Five years on and Capture the Moment is set to expand, with Carissa creating a studio above the Little Olive Cafe in the CBD.

Photo by Carissa Cross from Capture the Moment Photography. Photographer: Carissa Cross

"I wasn't really looking for a space,” she said.

"It was just a dream that I never thought would come true.”

The studio will also allow Carissa to expand one of her favourite elements of the business; boudoir photography.

She's hoping to host marathon mini-sessions once a month, with a hair and make-up artist available.

Photo by Carissa Cross from Capture the Moment Photography. Photographer: Carissa Cross 0402

It's all about celebrating women for Carissa, who said many clients got a real confidence boost from the shoots.

"A lot of the women out there today don't know just how beautiful they really are and we're all very self-conscious and we don't take time for ourselves so this is the chance,” she said.

"Within the first five minutes of taking that photo and showing the girls their image on camera with no editing, they immediately just relax because they can see what I see.

"It's something personal and it's something us as women just don't do.”

Carissa Cross has opened a wedding/boudoir photography studio above the Little Olive Cafe on William Street. Chris Ison ROK130317cphotog1

Last year, Capture the Moment was named the Australian Bridal Industry Academy Queensland Photographer of the Year, something Carissa said was a huge honour for her wedding business.

It's an element of photography she loves, with a focus on snapping the special moments.

"My business name Capture the Moment photography is very cliché, but it's just what I do,” Carissa said.

"It's capturing that moment just before the kiss, that moment after the kiss where the bride giggles, those little moments in between. I'm always looking for those little tiny moments.

"I have lots and lots of beautiful, pretty images, but it's those moments in between that are my favourite.”