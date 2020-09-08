CQ photographer’s podium finish in national comp

TALENT: Rollestone's Trina Patterson took out third place in the 2020 Rural Aid "Spirit of the Bush" photography competition.

A CENTRAL Queensland photographer has taken out a podium finish in an Australia-wide rural photo competition.

Rolleston’s Trina Patterson placed third in the Rural Aid “Spirit of the Bush” photo competition, which received more than 400 entries from across the country.

Ms Patterson, who was awarded a $100 Rural Aid prize pack, said her photo was taken as the drought was “sinking its teeth into Queensland”.

“The Burnes family from Quilpie had already been on the road with their cattle for quite some time when I met them on the stock route near Rolleston in Central Queensland,” she said.

“I captured this image as young Lacey Burnes was helping push the cattle into the night yard, an electric taped area where the cattle would remain safe until daylight the next day.

“Both of the kids were helping their parents with the cattle and there were also two other friends helping them out.

“The kids knew the routine, they knew what to do and they were so practical and resilient and thoughtful. True little future bush leaders.”

Kristin Walsh, NSW Riverina town of Gerogery, won the 2020 Rural Aid "Spirit of the Bush" photography competition.

Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said the busy mustering shot was a true visualisation of the

“Spirit of the Bush” theme.

“The rich brown tones in this scene are synonymous with much of Australian bush life: cattle, horses, dry grass and dust.”

First place was awarded to Kristin Walsh from the New South Wales Riverina town of Gerogery, who won a $500 gift voucher.

“So much of the strength of the bush starts with family and a generational love of the land, and we thought this shot was a striking depiction of the theme,” Mr Warlters said.

Ms Walsh is an amateur photographer who took the photo during the coronavirus lockdown on a second hand DSLR. In fact, it was the first photo she captured on that camera.

“It is a photo of my son, Finn, and his dad, Kevin,” she said.

“To me it tells a story of love, caring, teaching and guiding the younger generation.

“It shows an unbreakable bond between the two. It really pulls at my heart strings to look at and I know if our son is half the man of his father he will be a great man.”

Bunderra Cattle Co came second in the 2020 Rural Aid "Spirit of the Bush" photography competition.

Second place was awarded to Bunderra Cattle Co, winning a $250 gift voucher, with the photograph of the Australian landscape, and a silhouette of a family in front of a spectacular sunset.

Mr Warlters said all entrants did a great job of depicting life on the land.

“We wanted to see images, ground level or aerial, of our Aussie farmers and their families and a depiction of what their life is like on the land or in the bush,” he said.

“As well as giving the world a snapshot of farming life, the land and the bush in Australia, this competition is also a great way of giving greater exposure to rural photographic talent.”

In running this competition, Rural Aid was looking to give additional exposure to talented photographers across Australia who were also facing challenging times with events and travel impeded by coronavirus.

“We thank the 400 photographers who sent us their entries,” Mr Warlters said.

“What a joy it was to see the abundance of talent in our rural creative community.”