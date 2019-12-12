Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD NEWS: Stanage Bay man Jason Mitchell is set to return home.
GOOD NEWS: Stanage Bay man Jason Mitchell is set to return home.
News

CQ ‘pirate’ stuck abroad set to return home

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
12th Dec 2019 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PHUKET doctors have given Stanage Bay man Jason Mitchell the all clear to fly home after two surgeries to save his foot following a motorcycle and car incident on Saturday night.

The keen fisherman is expected to fly into Brisbane on Friday morning after spending six nights in a Thailand hospital.

The incident has already cost his friends and family more than $27,000 and his mum Tina Mitchell said she anticipated at least another $5,000 would be needed.

“It puts a strain on everyone,” Mrs Mitchell said.

“We have got to get him home safely.”

She originally feared he would lose his foot but he will fly home without amputation.

“He’s missing a few toes but it’s still shaped like a foot and they’re quite confident they saved it,” she said.

Jason has been working abroad for the past two years and was set to return on December 20.

A GoFundMe Page created to help Jason has raised $5,495 since Tuesday.

Jason will be transported to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital for further medical treatment.

cqrockhampton jason mitchell phuket rockhampton stanage bay thailand
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anger after Yepoon dog beach attack

        premium_icon Anger after Yepoon dog beach attack

        News Yeppoon residents are outraged by a spike in off-leash pets at Capricorn Coast beaches.

        Man arrested after car crashes into home

        premium_icon Man arrested after car crashes into home

        Breaking Resident thought there was an earthquake when a car hit his house

        Two children taken to hospital after Yeppoon car crash

        premium_icon Two children taken to hospital after Yeppoon car crash

        News It is understood three people are being attended to.

        Vehicle crash in north Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Vehicle crash in north Rocky suburb

        News A patient is being treated at the scene