CQ ‘pirate’ stuck abroad set to return home

PHUKET doctors have given Stanage Bay man Jason Mitchell the all clear to fly home after two surgeries to save his foot following a motorcycle and car incident on Saturday night.

The keen fisherman is expected to fly into Brisbane on Friday morning after spending six nights in a Thailand hospital.

The incident has already cost his friends and family more than $27,000 and his mum Tina Mitchell said she anticipated at least another $5,000 would be needed.

“It puts a strain on everyone,” Mrs Mitchell said.

“We have got to get him home safely.”

She originally feared he would lose his foot but he will fly home without amputation.

“He’s missing a few toes but it’s still shaped like a foot and they’re quite confident they saved it,” she said.

Jason has been working abroad for the past two years and was set to return on December 20.

A GoFundMe Page created to help Jason has raised $5,495 since Tuesday.

Jason will be transported to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital for further medical treatment.