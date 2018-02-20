Menu
If it's flooded, forget it. Alistair Brightman
CQ placed on flood alert as BoM issues new warning

Steph Allen
by
20th Feb 2018 12:57 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch warning for the Dawson, Comet and Nogoa Rivers.

The warning comes alongside predictions that widespread rainfall totals of 50-100mm are expected across Central Queensland as well as 150mm in areas affected by potential thunderstorms.

The Bureau said "minor flood levels are likely across the Flood Watch area during Wednesday and Thursday".

These flood levels are set to be a result of showers and thunderstorms which are forecast across the watch area today and will gradually shift northwards throughout the week.

River level rises above the minor flood level are also possible across the watch area and higher levels possible in areas affected by heavier falls.

Catchments likely to be affected include the Dawson and Don Rivers and the Comet and Nogoa Rivers.

 

Computer modelling shows rainfall expected to fall across Central Queensland today.
Computer modelling shows rainfall expected to fall across Central Queensland today. Bureau of Meteorology

 

Flood Safety Advice: This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts.

This advice is also available by dialling 1300 659 219 at a low call cost of 27.5 cents, more from mobile, public and satellite phones.

Warning, rainfall and river information are available at www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood/

