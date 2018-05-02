CQ plane spotters, get your cameras ready for $300m planes!

CENTRAL Queensland plane spotters are in for a treat tomorrow with EA-18G Growler aircraft to grace Rockhampton skies.

Up to six EA-18G Growler aircraft, which are worth $300 million each, will conduct diversion training into Rockhampton Airport.

The aircraft will be operating at low level in the vicinity of the airport between the hours of about 2pm - 3pm and 6pm -7pm.

Residents should note that the date and time for this activity are subject to variables including weather and operational availability, and may change.

The Growlers will be carrying out visual landing approach training and familiarisation operations.

The ability to land at alternate airfields is an essential part of pilot training on the Growler aircraft.

The Growler is based on the F/A-18F Super Hornet that 6 Squadron has been flying for some years.

The Growler is fitted with extra avionics, enhanced radio frequency receivers, a better communications suite and radio-frequency jamming pods to jam enemy systems.

Growlers are able to jam communications for enemy forces and when working in tandem can locate a signal from a mobile phone to allow its user to be targeted.

Australian Growlers have already held successful integration flights and weapon firings with RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornets and US Navy EA-18G Growlers as part of test and evaluation.

The RAAF plans to keep the Growler at the forefront of electronic attack capability throughout its service life.

Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military activity, and Air Force appreciates the ongoing support of the community during these training activities.

For further information on RAAF Amberley flying activities, members of the community are encouraged to contact 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362) and ask to be connected to RAAF Base Amberley, or log on to the website to receive updates on Super Hornet/Growler aircraft flying activities - see link https://aircraftnoisemap.airforce.gov.au/assets/site.html?245#base/5/point/19130/events