CQ plant shutdown brings 400 workers to small town

MOURA'S Queensland Nitrate Plant is in the midst of its major shutdown, bringing almost 400 contractors to town.

The shutdown is a three-week outage and occurs every three-and-a-half years.

The work includes the refurbishment of all major rotating equipment, as well as maintenance and inspection on all equipment vessels and pipe works.

UPGRADE: The new absorber column (manufactured in Belgium) being lifted into position this week at the QNP plant. Contributed

At the peak of the shutdown, there is nearly 400 contractors.

Moura QNP general manager David Armstrong said amongst this the plant had been running well, with a number of temporary solutions in place to maintain the plant around the shutdown.

"Our key focus has been continuity of supply to customers,” he said.

The plant has been "nearly fully occupied” so far this year.

"It has been a challenging period as demand has steadily increased across the board - we are very happy that we have been able to fully support all our customers during this period,” Mr Armstrong said.

A major employer for the town among the mine, the plant employs about 90 full-time staff - all locally based.

"We directly contribute about $30 million annually to the local economy via wages, contractors, supplies and services,” Mr Armstrong said.

Moura's QNP plant. CRAIG CHAPMAN

"We manufacture ammonium nitrate products for explosives application in the local mining industry.

"We have a number of projects under way to continuously reduce safety and environmental risk, as well as improving plant efficiency and ensuring ongoing support of our customers.

"The cost of gas and energy is a real challenge for all businesses such as ours and we are all looking for improvements that will allow us to retain competitiveness.”